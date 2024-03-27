Report: Broncos attending two more QB Pro Days on Thursday

The Denver Broncos sent a contingent to the Pro Day of former LSU QB Jayden Daniels on Wednesday.

And they’re not done.

The Broncos will meet with Daniels after he throws in Louisiana, and then presumably get on two different planes and send folks to different parts of the country.

Per 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis, the team will have representatives at the Pro Days of former North Carolina QB Drake Maye and Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. on Thursday.

Broncos contingent also planning to attend Pro Days for Drake Maye and Michael Penix tomorrow. Sean Payton indicated this week at NFL meetings in Orlando they've held private workouts and been represented at Pro Days for all top prospects, not just QBs. But yes, QBs. #9sports https://t.co/zISJzg8ZFG — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) March 27, 2024

This comes on the heels of Payton admitting at the NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando that the Broncos held a long private workout with former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy the day after his Pro Day.

So, it seems like they’re doing their homework and have legitimate interest in four of the top-6 QBs in the NFL Draft. They’ll also take a good look at Oregon’s Bo Nix, while USC’s Caleb Williams seems unattainable. He’ll almost certainly go No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears.

Of course, drafting Daniels, Maye or McCarthy would likely require a trade up, something ESPN projected on Wednesday. The Broncos would have to get into the top-5 to have a realistic shot at any of those three. Penix could be had at No. 12 or perhaps even later in the draft.

With Night 1 of the draft less than a month away, things are picking up steam. Now, we wait to see who will be the next QB of the Denver Broncos.