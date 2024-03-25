Broncos held private workout with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sean Payton didn’t attend the Pro Day workout of J.J. McCarthy last Friday. But that’s no problem, because he and the Broncos did better, having a private session with the Michigan quarterback one day later.

“I wasn’t at J.J.’s pro day, but we had a private (session) the next day, where we sent him a bunch of information, spent four or five hours with him, and made him throw all over again,” Payton said at the AFC coaches breakfast at the NFL Annual Meeting on Monday morning.

“And I think it’s all part of the process, and it can help lead to at least a more efficient and effective decision.”

Broncos general manager George Paton did attend the Pro Day workout of J.J. McCarthy, along with offensive-line coach Zach Strief.

WHAT THE BRONCOS COULD LEARN FROM PRIVATE TIME WITH J.J. McCARTHY

The Pro Day workouts reveal sets of information on quarterback beyond just their passing skills, Payton noted.

“I think this is important: How does he interact with his teammates,” Payton explained. “There was, God, one pro day I remember, the quarterback’s warming up over here and the receivers are on the other end of the field and I just turned and I said, ‘What do you make of what’s going on right now?’ And if you were just a casual observer, you wouldn’t think anything of it, and then pretty soon you’re like, ‘That’s odd,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s really odd.’

“So, I think you’re looking for all of it, the entirety of it. His interaction.”

But a private session can be even more illiumating — particularly when it comes to the mental side of the game. And that was part of the process with J.J. McCarthy.

“I like to find out how they process, how quickly it comes,” Payton said. “You know, if we send them information at 5 p.m. the prior day — and we send them more than we think that they’re going to have a chance to study. Like, we’ve all been in that position. Now, it may not have been football, but 5 p.m. on a college Thursday, test on Friday, and more than we have enough time to study, how do they handle that, where’s the break point the next day? Is there one? Did they handle it really well? Did they really struggle? What time are they at the facility? Have they been preparing? Are they early?

“Like, all of it, it’s interesting. It’s fascinating.”

And in that regard, Payton likes what he’s seen from this new generation of rising pro quarterbacks.

“It’s a good group when we’re talking about some of these younger quarterbacks that, man, certainly, they’re prepared. They’ve been well-coached. They’ve been well-coached in college relative to the game. And you see the success on the field,” Payton said.

J.J. McCarthy certainly checks plenty of boxes. And the Broncos went the extra mile to get all the information they needed.