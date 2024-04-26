The best players available on day two of the 2024 NFL draft

The first day of the 2024 NFL Draft has wrapped up. My one-and-only mock draft saw the first six picks to be exact, and overall, I got 12 picks correct. That beats my previous record of 11 picks correct out of 32 teams.

I talk to every team in the league, and I was able to gather great information from January until now. So, with the first day done there are still quality players left on the board. Some of these players I thought would already be gone, but they’re available on Friday.

Here are some of the best prospects remaining who should go off the board on Day 2 of the NFL draft.

***

Keon Coleman, WR, FSU – I had the Buffalo Bills selecting Coleman in my one-and-only first-round mock draft. Instead of selecting Coleman (or any remaining wideout), the Bills moved completely out of the first round. Perhaps Coleman can still be a plan for them.

***

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama – A former high school teammate of Bo Nix, McKinstry is one of the feistiest corners in this class. He may not be the fastest corner, but he stays ahead of the play and will fight for the ball.

***

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia – I believe McConkey could be a Cooper Kupp-like player in the NFL. He’s a slot receiver, but he’s one of the most explosive players at the position and proved at the Senior Bowl (and on film) he can make plays constantly.

***

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa – Some think DeJean is a cornerback, while others think he’s best suited to playing safety in the NFL. All I know is that he’s smart, athletic and tough. Put DeJean on the field – no matter where you choose – and he will be a playmaker.

***

Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Oregon – There were at least three teams near the end of the first round that wanted Powers-Johnson. I was told the Detroit Lions would take him if he was there, but they passed on him. I imagine he will be one of the first five players taken off the board in the second round.

***

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas – I thought Mitchell would go in the late first round. In fact, the San Francisco 49ers were interested but they chose Florida WR Ricky Pearsall. Mitchell has a great size/speed combination and is arguably the best player on the board at any position entering Day 2.

***

Edgerrin Cooper, ILB, Texas A&M – I had Cooper as an early second-round pick, but I would not have been surprised if some team selected him late on Thursday. Instead, he’s on the board and one of the best remaining because of his length, speed, and high football intelligence.

Follow @CecilLammey