Bo Nix already winning over Denver, mentions Manning and Jokic

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had his introductory press conference with the local media on Friday afternoon.

And he’s already winning over the city, mentioning a couple of key names that any sports fan in town will know.

First, Nix talked about the second best quarterback in Broncos history, none other than Peyton Manning. He was asked about some former pros in the NFL he’s leaned on during this process.

“One that obviously comes to mind, great connection, I got a text from Peyton Manning last night from our past at the Manning Passing Academy. He’s always been so willing to reach out to me. He’s very good at being available to those young guys (and is) like that at the camp and obviously with Broncos players,” Nix said.

The No. 12 overall pick is smart for bringing up Manning, as he still calls Denver home and is universally beloved in the Mile High City.

“I’m excited to be around him and obviously spend some time with him,” Nix added. “The knowledge they possess, you can’t get it from anywhere else. It’s the resource that I’m excited to use.”

Nix was then asked about the sports landscape in Colorado, and he went right to the two title contenders in the Nuggets and Avalanche. His preference is definitely hoops.

“Especially this past year, watching (Nikola) Jokic and the Nuggets tear it up on the court. I love watching basketball, always enjoyed it. I grew up playing it. So now, I feel really excited to be able to go watch them play, hopefully soon,” Nix said.

Nix should have a few chances to get to Ball Arena, as the Nuggets are on the verge of sweeping the Lakers again and marching on to Round 2 of the NBA playoffs. They’ll look to win back-to-back championships, with hopefully plenty of more home games this postseason.

Nix also mentioned he knows the Avalanche are “really good” and he wants to see a game, but didn’t know if it’s called that or a match. That drew a chuckle from the media in attendance.

It’s a hockey game, Bo, for the record.

Overall, the QB of the future for the Broncos said all the right things. He’s excited to be here and added it was an “honor” to get picked by Sean Payton.

And for Bo Nix, hopefully someday Denver sports fans mention him in the same breath as Peyton Manning and Nikola Jokic.