Broncos made longer shot for Super Bowl after selecting Bo Nix

Drafting Bo Nix didn’t help the Denver Broncos hopes of winning the Super Bowl this coming season, but it may have helped their shot at making the playoffs.

Okay, even the most optimistic in Broncos Country probably doesn’t think February of 2025 will bring the franchise a fourth championship. Oddsmakers agree, dropping the Broncos odds to a giant long shot at +12,000—the fourth lowest in the NFL. Denver actually has risen slightly in terms of team rank, tied for third-worst odds with the New England Patriots a few months ago but back then the Broncos were still +10000. Carolina at +25,000, and Tennessee and New England at +15,000 are the longest shots after the first round of the NFL Draft.

But the Broncos playoffs odds have risen since season’s end. The team was +1,100 for the postseason back in January and is now +500.

Whether Bo Nix or Zach Wilson are good for Sean Payton is a big question in Denver, but there’s no doubt both are likely better options than Jarrett Stidham. Stidham was the lone quarterback on Denver’s roster last week, after the team moved on from Russell Wilson earlier this offseason.

Nix, a Heisman-nominated gunslinger of the Oregon Ducks was a five-year starter in college and was the Offensive Player of the Year in the Pac-12 this past fall. The no. 12 pick in the draft threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns to just three interceptions while tacking on another 234 yards and six touchdowns on the ground last fall. In 2022, Nix actually rushed for 510 yards and 14 touchdowns, showing he’s capable of getting outside of the pocket and is willing to put his body on the line.

Meanwhile, Wilson, the former No. 2 pick in the draft out of BYU, has struggled in his three NFL seasons. Both players are 24 years old.

Anyway, Nix is talking Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIX odds:

Kansas City Chiefs: +550

San Francisco 49ers: +600

Baltimore Ravens: +900

Buffalo Bills: +1200

Detroit Lions: +1200

Cincinnati Bengals: +1300

Houston Texans: +1600

Dallas Cowboys: +1700

Philadelphia Eagles: +1700

Green Bay Packers: +1900

New York Jets: +2000

Miami Dolphins: +2200

Atlanta Falcons: +2200

Los Angeles Chargers: +3000

Chicago Bears: +3000

Los Angeles Rams: +3500

Cleveland Browns: +4000

Jacksonville Jaguars: +4500

Pittsburgh Steelers: +5000

Indianapolis Colts: +6000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +7500

Seattle Seahawks: +7500

New Orleans Saints: +8000

Minnesota Vikings: +8000

Arizona Cardinals: +10,000

Las Vegas Raiders: +10,000

New York Giants: +10,000

Washington Commanders: +10,000

Denver Broncos: +12,000

Tennessee Titans: +15000

New England Patriots: +15,000

Carolina Panthers: +25,000