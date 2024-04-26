Broncos made longer shot for Super Bowl after selecting Bo Nix
Apr 26, 2024, 1:27 PM | Updated: 1:30 pm
Drafting Bo Nix didn’t help the Denver Broncos hopes of winning the Super Bowl this coming season, but it may have helped their shot at making the playoffs.
Okay, even the most optimistic in Broncos Country probably doesn’t think February of 2025 will bring the franchise a fourth championship. Oddsmakers agree, dropping the Broncos odds to a giant long shot at +12,000—the fourth lowest in the NFL. Denver actually has risen slightly in terms of team rank, tied for third-worst odds with the New England Patriots a few months ago but back then the Broncos were still +10000. Carolina at +25,000, and Tennessee and New England at +15,000 are the longest shots after the first round of the NFL Draft.
But the Broncos playoffs odds have risen since season’s end. The team was +1,100 for the postseason back in January and is now +500.
Whether Bo Nix or Zach Wilson are good for Sean Payton is a big question in Denver, but there’s no doubt both are likely better options than Jarrett Stidham. Stidham was the lone quarterback on Denver’s roster last week, after the team moved on from Russell Wilson earlier this offseason.
Nix, a Heisman-nominated gunslinger of the Oregon Ducks was a five-year starter in college and was the Offensive Player of the Year in the Pac-12 this past fall. The no. 12 pick in the draft threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns to just three interceptions while tacking on another 234 yards and six touchdowns on the ground last fall. In 2022, Nix actually rushed for 510 yards and 14 touchdowns, showing he’s capable of getting outside of the pocket and is willing to put his body on the line.
Meanwhile, Wilson, the former No. 2 pick in the draft out of BYU, has struggled in his three NFL seasons. Both players are 24 years old.
Anyway, Nix is talking Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LIX odds:
Kansas City Chiefs: +550
San Francisco 49ers: +600
Baltimore Ravens: +900
Buffalo Bills: +1200
Detroit Lions: +1200
Cincinnati Bengals: +1300
Houston Texans: +1600
Dallas Cowboys: +1700
Philadelphia Eagles: +1700
Green Bay Packers: +1900
New York Jets: +2000
Miami Dolphins: +2200
Atlanta Falcons: +2200
Los Angeles Chargers: +3000
Chicago Bears: +3000
Los Angeles Rams: +3500
Cleveland Browns: +4000
Jacksonville Jaguars: +4500
Pittsburgh Steelers: +5000
Indianapolis Colts: +6000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +7500
Seattle Seahawks: +7500
New Orleans Saints: +8000
Minnesota Vikings: +8000
Arizona Cardinals: +10,000
Las Vegas Raiders: +10,000
New York Giants: +10,000
Washington Commanders: +10,000
Denver Broncos: +12,000
Tennessee Titans: +15000
New England Patriots: +15,000
Carolina Panthers: +25,000