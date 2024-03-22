Broncos GM George Paton watches J.J. McCarthy’s Pro Day

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy worked out at Michigan’s Pro Day session Friday and George Paton was among the general managers and head coaches on hand to watch the work.

As first posted on social media by Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, George Paton is one of nine general managers on hand to watch Michigan’s Pro Day. Seven teams sent coaches — with six of those sending both their general manager and head coach.

Five teams sent their head coach, general manager and offensive coordinator: Chicago, Miami, New England, Pittsburgh and Washington.

PRO-DAY UPDATE: Only fitting that national champs @UMichFootball, with record 18 Combine invitees, have biggest NFL turnout for pro-day. Here's list of NFL attendees who'll be in Ann Arbor today, including former UM & current Chargers coaches Jim Harbaugh, Jesse Minter, & Ben… pic.twitter.com/ogpVnaJ35V — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 22, 2024

George Paton and Sean Payton watched J.J. McCarthy work out at the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2. They also saw Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. Paton also saw USC’s Caleb Williams play when the Trojans faced CU in Boulder last September.

Williams had his Pro Day workout Wednesday in Los Angeles. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was on hand at Oregon’s Pro Day March 12.

However, George Paton wasn’t just watching McCarthy on Friday. Michigan produced 18 players invited to the Combine, including six offensive linemen. To that end, Broncos offensive-line coach Zach Strief was one of seven NFL team offensive-line coaches to attend Michigan’s Pro Day.

The other top quarterbacks have their Pro Day workouts next week: Jayden Daniels (LSU) on Wednesday, March 27 and Drake Maye (North Carolina) and Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) one day later. The Broncos had formal meetings with each of them at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Not coincidentally, those other quarterback Pro Day workouts take place after the conclusion of the NFL’s annual meeting, which begins in Orlando on Sunday and includes all general managers and head coaches.