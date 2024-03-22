Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

NFL insider hints Broncos won’t trade up, can win with Jarrett Stidham

Mar 22, 2024, 4:19 PM | Updated: 4:38 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Jarrett Stidham is the Broncos’ QB1 as of now.

But that notion might be a tough sell to Broncos Country going into the 2024 season.

Still, what NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport dropped during a question-and-answer session with draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah on NFL+ Friday was fascinating. And, for those who want the Broncos to select a new quarterback early in next month’s NFL Draft, his words were not promising.

Jeremiah asked Rapoport about which team among the Broncos and Raiders would make the most sense to jump in the draft for a quarterback.

“The Raiders probably make the most sense in getting a quarterback. Sean Payton has won with a lot of quarterbacks who are not as good as Jarrett Stidham,” Rapoport said.

“I do think they’ll add a quarterback, but I don’t know that the urgency is there because [Stidham] is so good that I think they say, ‘You know what? We can take some raw materials and we will get that person to perform.'”

For the record, Sean Payton has won games as an NFL head coach or assistant coach with 16 different starting quarterbacks. And of the 20 quarterbacks to start for him — whether as an assistant or head coach — nine of them were the starters for more regular-season wins than losses with Payton on the sideline.

That group includes:

  • Kent Graham, Giants, 1999 (5-4, .556)
  • Drew Bledsoe, Cowboys, 2005 (9-7, .563)
  • Kerry Collins, Giants, 1999-2002 (31-24, .564)
  • Quincy Carter, Cowboys, 2003 (10-6, .625)
  • Drew Brees, Saints, 2006-20 (135-77, .637)
  • Jameis Winston, Saints, 2021 (5-2, .714)
  • Taysom Hill, Saints, 2020-21 (7-2, .778)
  • Teddy Bridgewater, Saints, 2018-19 (5-1, .833)
  • Drew Henson, Cowboys, 2004 (1-0, 1.000)

Of those quarterbacks, the ones who could objectively be considered “not as good” as Stidham, per Rapoport’s wording, would be Graham, Carter and Henson. Perhaps Hill, although his skill set isn’t analogous to Stidham’s.

Then you have the 11 other quarterbacks to start for Payton:

  • Jarrett Stidham, Broncos, 2023 (1-1, .500)
  • Russell Wilson, Broncos, 2023 (7-8, .467)
  • Rodney Peete, Eagles, 1997-98 (3-5, .375)
  • Vinny Testaverde, Cowboys, 2004 (5-10, .333)
  • Ty Detmer, Eagles, 1997 (2-5, .286)
  • Bobby Hoying, Eagles, 1997-98 (3-9-1, .269)
  • Koy Detmer, Eagles, 1998 (1-6, .143)
  • Trevor Siemian, Saints, 2021 (0-4, .000)
  • Ian Book, Saints, 2021 (0-1, .000)
  • Mark Brunell, Saints, 2009 (0-1, .000)
  • Luke McCown, Saints, 2015 (0-1, .000)

So, yes, Payton technically has won with quarterbacks “not as good as Jarrett Stidham.” But not to a significant degree.

SEAN PAYTON HAS AFFIRMED HIS BELIEF IN JARRETT STIDHAM

Last year at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Payton defended the free-agent pickup of Jarrett Stidham, who the Broncos signed to a 2-year, $10-million contract to be Russell Wilson’s backup.

“In this case, I think, it’s a No. 2 that his arrow is moving in a direction where we feel like he can become an NFL starter in our league,” Payton said last year.

“So, the evaluation was pretty crystal clear for all of us. I think he’s someone that’s going to be great in the room. He’s smart. And, so, that was quietly an important [signing] for us.”

HOW WOULD STIDHAM AS STARTER BE RECEIVED IN BRONCOS COUNTRY

The answer? Perhaps not very well.

Broncos

George Paton J.J. McCarthy...

Andrew Mason

Broncos GM George Paton watches J.J. McCarthy’s Pro Day

Broncos GM George Paton watched Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy go through his Pro Day workout in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Friday.

6 hours ago

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 28: Javonte Williams #33 of the Denver Broncos celebrates scoring a tou...

Cecil Lammey

Do the Broncos expect RB Javonte Williams to bounce back in 2024?

The Denver Broncos are in rebuilding mode, but they don’t seem to have much interest in the running back market. Should they expect RB Javonte Williams to have a bounce back season? Should they look at late-round backs? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

1 day ago

Change kickoffs...

Andrew Mason

The reasons why the NFL wants to change kickoffs

The NFL has proposed a big change on kickoffs — and there are multiple reasons, not the least of which is scoring.

1 day ago

Luke McCaffrey...

Will Petersen

Report: Broncos bringing Luke McCaffrey to Dove Valley for a visit

Mike Klis is reporting that Luke McCaffrey will have a "local" top-30 visit with the Broncos at team headquarters before the NFL Draft

1 day ago

Russell Wilson and Ciara...

Jake Shapiro

Russell Wilson earned a lot from the Broncos, but lost money on Denver mansion

Russell Wilson had more bathrooms in his Denver-area home than he won games while playing for the Denver Broncos

1 day ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

NFL exec thinks Russell Wilson could be cut by Steelers after camp

Adam Schefter dropped a bit of a bombshell, saying at least one top boss thinks Russell Wilson might not make it to Pittsburgh's first game

2 days ago

NFL insider hints Broncos won’t trade up, can win with Jarrett Stidham