Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Don’t count out a big trade up as Broncos met with all the top QBs

Feb 29, 2024, 3:27 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Maybe the Denver Broncos will make a big trade up the draft board and select their next franchise quarterback?

Two days after GM George Paton told the media that trading down would be easier, the team’s actions at the NFL Combine could signal something different.

Per 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis, head coach Sean Payton and Paton met with all the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Yes, all of them.

This means for 18 minutes the Broncos spoke with Caleb Williams from USC, Jayden Daniels from LSU and Drake Maye from North Carolina. As Klis points out, none of the expected top-3 picks said “no” at a chance to speak with Denver.

Sure, it would take a massive trade package for the Broncos to get from No. 12 inside the top-5, but what if one of these guys “slips” like Josh Allen in 2018? He fell to the Buffalo Bills at No. 7, and if Maye (the most likely) has a draft night tumble, Payton and Paton could be ready to pounce.

Williams and Daniels won the last two Heisman Trophies, and are largely expected to go No. 1 and No. 2 to the Bears and Commanders, respectively.

But All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II is an amazing piece to dangle in a potential trade, along with a plethora of future first-round picks. It’s worth a call to Chicago and Washington, as they worst thing they can do is say “no” or hang up.

Klis also reaffirmed the Broncos have met with Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., perhaps more likely targets for Denver. You can throw Tulane’s Michael Pratt and South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler on the list as well.

Does this mean Payton and Paton are going to trade up? Of course not.

Does it mean they’re doing their homework and anything is possible? Absolutely.

Broncos

Terrion Arnold...

Andrew Mason

Broncos interview potential top corner in class at NFL Combine

Alabama CB Terrion Arnold met with 25 teams on a formal basis at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis -- including the Denver Broncos.

4 hours ago

Broncos...

Will Petersen

Report: One Broncos players had multiple cars stolen at team hotel

Mike Klis has clarity on a curious line in the NFLPA survey, saying "multiple stolen cars" at the team hotel belonged to one Broncos player

10 hours ago

Brock Bowers...

Andrew Mason

Brock Bowers meets with Broncos at Combine; could he be a fit?

Tight end is on the Broncos' list -- and so is Georgia's Brock Bowers, who had a formal interview with the team.

10 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Orlovsky: Russell Wilson would win 11 games with two new teams

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky thinks Broncos QB Russell Wilson could flourish with either the Pittsburgh Steelers or Atlanta Falcons next year

10 hours ago

Fabien Lovett...

Andrew Mason

Broncos have formal interview with stellar run stuffer Fabien Lovett

The Broncos began the NFL Combine week by turning their attention to the defensive line, including a dominant run stuffer.

1 day ago

J.J. McCarthy Broncos mock draft...

Will Petersen

Mel Kiper Jr. shifts in new mock draft, has Broncos taking a QB

Kiper is now on the J.J. McCarthy to the Broncos train, a popular mock draft selection from various national sites across the Internet

1 day ago

Don’t count out a big trade up as Broncos met with all the top QBs