Don’t count out a big trade up as Broncos met with all the top QBs

Maybe the Denver Broncos will make a big trade up the draft board and select their next franchise quarterback?

Two days after GM George Paton told the media that trading down would be easier, the team’s actions at the NFL Combine could signal something different.

Per 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis, head coach Sean Payton and Paton met with all the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Yes, all of them.

This means for 18 minutes the Broncos spoke with Caleb Williams from USC, Jayden Daniels from LSU and Drake Maye from North Carolina. As Klis points out, none of the expected top-3 picks said “no” at a chance to speak with Denver.

Sure, it would take a massive trade package for the Broncos to get from No. 12 inside the top-5, but what if one of these guys “slips” like Josh Allen in 2018? He fell to the Buffalo Bills at No. 7, and if Maye (the most likely) has a draft night tumble, Payton and Paton could be ready to pounce.

Williams and Daniels won the last two Heisman Trophies, and are largely expected to go No. 1 and No. 2 to the Bears and Commanders, respectively.

But All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II is an amazing piece to dangle in a potential trade, along with a plethora of future first-round picks. It’s worth a call to Chicago and Washington, as they worst thing they can do is say “no” or hang up.

Klis also reaffirmed the Broncos have met with Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., perhaps more likely targets for Denver. You can throw Tulane’s Michael Pratt and South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler on the list as well.

Does this mean Payton and Paton are going to trade up? Of course not.

Does it mean they’re doing their homework and anything is possible? Absolutely.