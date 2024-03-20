Prime says Shedeur Sanders would’ve been a high pick in ’24

Most mocks of the 2024 NFL Draft have Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye as the second quarterback off the board, typically with the No. 2 overall pick. Caleb Williams is the consensus top choice, going to the Chicago Bears, and then the Washington Commanders are expected to take the next best QB available.

That could’ve been Shedeur Sanders. At least that’s what his head coach, and father, thinks.

During the University of Colorado’s spring media day on Wednesday, Deion Sanders provided some inside info on his quarterback. The let everyone know that the Buffs signal caller is a top NFL prospect.

“Let’s just get this straight; let’s get elephant in the room and let’s just stop the foolishness,” Coach Prime said. “He probably would have been the second quarterback off the board.”

And Deion knows of what he speaks.

“Don’t you think I know people in the NFL?” Coach Prime asked. “I played for how many years, 14? I think I know some people. So when I speak, I’m not just throwing stuff out of my head. I’m doing stuff based on knowledge.”

Thankfully for the Buffs, the quarterback will be in Boulder this season instead of the nation’s capital.

