Broncos better be careful, or they won’t be Colorado’s favorite team

The Denver Broncos won’t be on top of the Colorado sports mountain forever.

Not if this is the way things are going to be.

In one of the most uneventful and boring offseasons in the history of Broncos Country, you can feel that dreaded word overtaking the fanbase.

And it’s apathy.

People aren’t mad they haven’t signed a new quarterback or maybe don’t have a plan at the most important position in sports. They’re disinterested.

That’s a dangerous road to go down.

As owner / CEO Greg Penner has given the keys to Sean Payton to tear this thing down, a bunch of big names are leaving town while none come in. Payton famously (or perhaps infamously) chased Russell Wilson out of Denver. He decided he’s such a great football coach he’d rather pay Wilson $38 million not to play for the Broncos next season.

The strategy might work, or it might not. But it’s extreme confidence from Payton and borderline arrogance he feels that way.

He also didn’t trade for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields over the weekend, when Fields could’ve been had for something as easy as a sixth-round pick. Again, if he doesn’t “fit” Payton’s system, then it’s either a fantastic scheme none of us should ever question, or the 60-year-old head coach simply isn’t willing to adjust.

It’s hard not to think it’s the latter.

Payton has been nothing but stubborn since coming to Denver. He told his players to be “anonymous donors” then went and gave a scathing interview about Nathaniel Hackett to USA Today. Nothing Payton said about Hackett was technically wrong, but he told his players to do it one way then did it another himself. That’s thinking you’re above your own rules.

And in a town with Nikola Jokic and Nathan MacKinnon, Payton better be careful. Because if the Broncos can’t get it together, they’ll no longer be Colorado’s favorite team. A title they’ve held for more than 60 years ago is on the verge of disappearing.

The Nuggets look like they have a real shot to win back-to-back NBA championships. They’re right there for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and it’s hard to envision them losing to anyone four times in seven games.

The Avalanche went all-in at the trade deadline, and it looks like they have the depth to win their second Stanley Cup in three years. Right now the team is on a six-game winning streak and hunting the top seed in the West.

Plus, there’s the aforementioned stars. It’s something the Nuggets and Avs have, and something the Broncos simply don’t.

Jokic is on pace to win his third NBA MVP in four seasons. And really, we all know it should be his fourth in a row. MacKinnon is on the verge of securing his first Hart Trophy as the NHL’s MVP. He’s finished in the top-3 for the award several times, but never taken it home.

The biggest star on the Broncos is a cornerback. That’s not Pat Surtain II’s fault, but he can’t change games like Jokic, MacKinnon or a QB in the NFL. He can shut down his portion of the field, and that’s about it. There’s a reason the Broncos are 20-31 since he joined the team. It’s just not a position that can take over.

Look, if the Broncos finally want to rebuild, that’s their right. Heck, they should’ve done it six years ago.

But just assuming fans will have the patience for it, all while doing things like raising ticket prices, is naive. Decisions like that do not go over well then team has missed the playoffs eight straight years and hasn’t had a winning record in seven.

They have to nail their upcoming draft pick at No. 12 overall. Now more than ever, it must be a quarterback and it must be the right one. There’s way too much on the line to get this selection wrong.

And if takes a trade up to get their guy, then so be it. Rolling into the 2024 season with Jarrett Stidham as the starter is a good way to get fans simply not to care on Sundays.

They’ll find better things to do, while investing their time, money and energy into deep playoff runs (again) from the Nuggets and Avalanche.

We’ll know a lot more come the night of April 25 after the first-round of the NFL Draft. That’s when the Broncos will communicate with their actions whether or not they still want to be Colorado’s favorite team.

If not, two teams that are actually title contenders are standing by ready to take the crown.