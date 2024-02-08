Close
BRONCOS

Despite seventh-straight losing season Broncos raise ticket prices

Feb 8, 2024, 2:23 PM | Updated: 5:16 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos started their season ticket renewal process on Thursday with an email from president Damani Leech to ticket-holders, and the team shared that prices are going up.

The Broncos say their average price of a season ticket is going up 7.9%, a number the team says is in line with NFL averages. Last season, the team averaged a 13% bump in season ticket prices, when they were one of 25 teams to raise prices. Even with that big bump last year and the team’s worst record in more than a decade, the team had a 98% season-ticket renewal rate in 2023. After their playoff appearance, the Detroit Lions announced a giant 30% increase in ticket prices for 2024, and this week the Chicago Bears also announced an 8% ticket-price increase.

Meanwhile, don’t expect another rise in ticket prices to impact attendance or demand at all in Broncos Country. There is still a 54-year sellout streak that ranks among the longest of any team in one city across all of sports. And there is a waiting list for season tickets that is said to be above 100,000 names.

“We are deeply committed to ensuring your season tickets are priced fairly and competitively based on a thoughtful review of market demand and league data,” Leech said in the letter. “We have also worked to provide price points for every fan to enjoy another exciting season cheering on the Broncos.”

Leech thanked fans and attributed the team’s wins in five of the final six home games to the crowd.

What are Broncos ticket prices?

It will be about $143 to attend a Broncos game in 2024, up about $10 from last year. About 25% of the 76,125-seat Empower Field still has tickets under $100—last year about 33% of the stadium was under a hundred bucks.

Meanwhile, the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group does appear to be pouring this money back into the team, spending $100 million on upgrades to Empower Field despite rampant rumors that they’re looking at sites for a new stadium.

“The investments in our stadium — along with a revamped gameday entertainment program — helped us receive some of the highest fan survey results in years,” Leech wrote.

The Broncos also have one of the highest-paid coaches in the league, Sean Payton, and are about to pay Russell Wilson over $37 million to not play for the team ($85 million cap hit.)

This season will see Denver try to break its eight-year playoff drought, they have eight regular-season home games and will host preseason games.

