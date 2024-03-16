Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Significant QB trade has implications for Broncos past and present

Mar 16, 2024, 5:08 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Justin Fields is on the move. And he’s going to the place where Russell Wilson landed this week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired the 2021 first-round pick from Chicago for a sixth-round choice. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the terms of the deal. The pick can become a fourth-rounder if Fields plays at least 51 percent of the Steelers’ snaps this season.

The compensation is less than than what ended up being surrendered in similar trades of recent days. Pittsburgh traded Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia and Washington dealt Sam Howell to Seattle in draft-pick swaps that effectively valued those quarterbacks as late-third-to-early-fourth-round picks.

But Howell and Pickett have two more years remaining on their rookie contracts. Justin Fields has just one.

And it is not out of the realm of possibility that Fields could not only push Wilson — but nudge him out. Both Fields and Wilson will operate on one-year contracts without even the illusion of permanence unless the Steelers elect to exercise the fifth-year option on Fields.

TRADING JUSTIN FIELDS APPEARS TO GUARANTEE THE BEARS WILL LAND CALEB WILLIAMS

With Justin Fields now on the move after three seasons in Chicago, all the pieces are now aligned for Caleb Williams to go to the Bears with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Broncos had a formal interview with Williams at the NFL Scouting Combine, just as they did with fellow QB prospects Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and Spencer Rattler. Denver also informally met with Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt at the Combine after interviewing him during Senior Bowl week.

Trading up to the No. 1 overall pick is not realistic given the Broncos’ lack of draft capital; they don’t have their second-round pick this year. What’s more, they aren’t expected to have any compensatory picks in the 2025 draft based on their free-agent activity in the last six days.

Broncos

Denver Broncos weather snow...

Zach Lazarus

While the Broncos are rebuilding, should a new stadium be in the plan?

While they're busy revamping the team, the Broncos should move on from Empower Field at Mile High and start fresh with a new stadium

8 hours ago

Cody Barton...

Andrew Mason

Broncos add a linebacker to replace Josey Jewell

Cody Barton agreed to terms on a 1-year contract with the Broncos on Friday stabilizing the ILB corps.

1 day ago

Jimmy Garoppolo Broncos QB...

Will Petersen

Jimmy Garoppolo will not be the next quarterback for the Broncos

Right now Broncos head coach Sean Payton has only Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci on the roster; Jimmy Garoppolo is headed to the Rams

1 day ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Russell Wilson still thinks he can play into his 40s

The first press conference for Russell Wilson as a Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback lacked the fanfare of his introduction at Centura Health Training Center. For one thing, he was not the only attraction. That March 2022 press conference, flooded with pomp and circumstance and exclamations, was for him and him alone. In Pittsburgh on Friday, the […]

1 day ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Russell Wilson is officially QB1 in Pittsburgh as Kenny Pickett is out

There will be no competition for former Broncos QB Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers dealt Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia.

1 day ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Russell Wilson signs with Steelers, might have new catchphrase

"What's up Steelers Nation, just signed baby. Fired up to wear the black and gold," Russell Wilson said before briefly pausing. "Here we go."

1 day ago

Significant QB trade has implications for Broncos past and present