BRONCOS

Russell Wilson is officially QB1 in Pittsburgh as Kenny Pickett is out

Mar 15, 2024, 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:25 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Russell Wilson walked into Pittsburgh appearing to embrace a quarterback competition. But just after Wilson met the media for the first time as Steelers quarterback, the team pushed any potential threat to Wilson out of the way.

The Steelers did so by trading Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in a swap involving multiple draft picks. It is the second trade of a third-year quarterback involving multiple draft picks.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, Pickett “preferred to move on” in the wake of the Steelers’ decision to sign Russell Wilson. But a report from Pittsburgh reveals that the demeanor of Kenny Pickett played into that. According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pickett was “poorly handling” Wilson joining the Steelers.

Pickett was the Steelers’ first-round pick in 2022. The Steelers had their eyes on Pickett for years, as the team shares a training facility with the University of Pittsburgh’s football program. Pickett was a standout quarterback at Pitt before becoming the first quarterback selected in the 2022 draft.

All three quarterbacks who started in 2023 for the Steelers have now moved on. Mitchell Trubisky, who the Steelers cut in February, signed with Buffalo. Mason Rudolph, who ended up guiding the team in the stretch run after Pickett and Trubisky struggled, joined the Tennessee Titans as their backup quarterback earlier this week.

