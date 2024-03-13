Another quarterback goes off the free-agent market

Mason Rudolph didn’t have a home in Pittsburgh after the Steelers made their play for Russell Wilson. But he won’t be part of any kind of quasi-quarterback swap between the Broncos and Steelers.

Barely an hour after the start of the new league year, Rudolph agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans. He’ll join a quarterback room anchored by 2023 second-round pick Will Levis, who is expected to be Tennessee’s starter to open the 2024 season after a promising close to his rookie campaign.

The one-year contract for Mason Rudolph is worth up to $3.62 million, per a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Rudolph came off the bench last year to lead Pittsburgh back to the postseason after its offense struggled with both Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky.

THE CONTRACT FOR MASON RUDOLPH SHOWS THAT THE MARKET IS SETTLING DOWN

The price tag for Rudolph appears to represent a settling of the fringe-starter/backup quarterback market in the wake of some early deals made during the “legal tampering” period that preceded Wednesday’s green flag on the new league year.

He signed for $380,000 less than the one-year deal inked by Jameis Winston with the Cleveland Browns to be their No. 2 — and $1.38 million under the contract agreed to by Drew Lock to join the New York Giants.

Here is how the known average per-year values for quarterbacks on the market this year break down:

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta: $45 million

Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas: $12.5 million

Sam Darnold, Minnesota; $10 million

Jacoby Brissett, New England: $8 million

Marcus Mariota, Washington: $6 million

Mitchell Trubisky, Buffalo: $5.25 million

Drew Lock, N.Y. Giants: $5 million

Jameis Winston, Cleveland: $4 million

Mason Rudolph, Tennessee: $3.62 million

Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh: $1.21 million