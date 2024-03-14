Close
BRONCOS

The jersey number for Broncos safety Brandon Jones is interesting

Mar 14, 2024, 4:27 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

New Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones officially signed his contract with the team on Thursday morning.

The news Jones would be joining the Broncos broke on Monday, and today pen hit the paper to ink the deal.

His contract is for three years, and worth up to $20 million with $11 million guaranteed. He’ll start alongside the re-signed P.J. Locke and the duo will try to replace the departed Justin Simmons, along with Caden Sterns being in the mix.

But another safety that won’t play in Denver next year is Kareem Jackson. He enjoyed a career with the Broncos that spanned nearly five seasons, but ended in controversy.

In 2023 alone, Jackson was fined five times, ejected from two games and suspended twice due to being a repeat offender with illegal hits. When he returned from his second suspension, head coach Sean Payton didn’t activate Jackson to play and eventually cut him.

He finished the season with the Houston Texans, the same team he started his career with.

And when Jackson was flying all over the field, sometimes hitting opponents in the head and getting in trouble, he did it wearing the No. 22.

Well, the Broncos will have a safety wearing No. 22 next year. And it’ll be Jones, who announced the news on his social media.

It’s an interesting choice to pick No. 22, but certainly one Jones is entitled to make. He donned No. 29 in his four seasons with the Dolphins, compiling 238 tackles, four forced fumbles and three interceptions. Jones started 30 of his 54 career games and came on toward the end of his final year in Miami.

Let’s hope Brandon Jones plays aggressive and physical football for the Broncos, but also smart. Jackson crossed the line too many times a season ago, and Payton eventually booted him out of town.

To see all the moves in free agency thus far from the team, in what’s been an underwhelming but expected week, click here.

The jersey number for Broncos safety Brandon Jones is interesting