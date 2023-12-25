Close
Broncos waive Kareem Jackson instead of activating him to 53-player roster

Dec 25, 2023, 3:29 PM

Kareem Jackson...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Kareem Jackson won’t be on the Broncos’ 53-player roster, but that doesn’t mean he has played his last game for the Broncos.

The Broncos chose to waive Jackson on Monday rather than use a roster spot on him. The decision came Monday as Jackson’s roster exemption in the wake of his 4-game suspension expired.

However, the Broncos could bring Kareem Jackson back to the practice squad — if he clears waivers first. At this time of the season, vested veterans who are cut by teams from their 53-player rosters are subject to the waiver-claim process, meaning every other team has the right to claim the contract.

The Carolina Panthers have first waiver-claim priority, followed by the rest of the NFL’s teams in reverse order to their records.

The writing of such a move appeared to be on the wall last week, when Broncos coach Sean Payton repeatedly noted that the Broncos had until Monday to make a decision. That, of course, was one day after the Broncos’ game against the New England Patriots.

Further, when Kareem Jackson was asked what message Payton had conveyed to him last week upon his return to the locker room, Jackson noted that there was none.

:He hadn’t really gave me a message,” Jackson said last Thursday. “I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing.”

From the practice squad, the Broncos could elevate him to the game-day roster for the final two games of the regular season. Teams are allowed to activate any player from the practice squad three times each through the roster-exemption process. For example, the Broncos activated tight end Lucas Krull three times before ultimately promoting him to the 53-player roster in advance of their Week 15 game in Detroit.

Jackson has missed six games to suspensions and one to a roster exemption this season.

