BRONCOS

Former Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is headed for Giants

Mar 12, 2024, 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:20 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Some Broncos fans wanted Drew Lock back in orange and blue. And they made their voices known.

But they won’t get their wish.

Lock will instead move on to the New York Giants, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $5-million deal, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. In joining the Giants, Lock will enter a quarterback room anchored by fellow 2019 NFL Draft selection Daniel Jones.

Drew Lock will also go to a quarterback situation in flux. The Giants bring back Tommy DeVito, who became a cult figure during six starts last season. But diminishing returns led the Giants to pull DeVito during a Christmas Day loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

COULD DREW LOCK FIND HIMSELF IN ANOTHER COMPETITION?

Jones is the putative starter, but the former Broncos quarterback could find himself in another situation where he has a chance to push for playing time. In two of the last three training camps, Lock was in a competition — in 2021 with the Broncos against Teddy Bridgewater and a year later in Seattle versus Geno Smith. Lock lost both, although in 2021 he started the final three games of the season after Bridgewater suffered a season-ending concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lock didn’t play at all in 2022 but started two games last season in place of an injured Smith with the Seahawks. Lock posted a QBR of 44.1 and a passer rating of 81.2 in 2023 after notching a 28.1 QBR and 80.4 passer rating during his fill-in work with the Broncos to end the 2021 campaign.

Denver traded Lock to Seattle in March 2022 as part of the Russell Wilson deal.

