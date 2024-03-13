Peyton Manning lands cool gig at Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Former Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning will be one of three hosts at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony.

That news was announced on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday evening. Manning will be joined by sportscasting legend Mike Tirico and famous singer Kelly Clarkson.

Unfortunately, Manning didn’t get to talk during the announcement, but here’s how it looked and sounded.

The trio also did a skit on Fallon and played “Olympictionary” which featured more Manning.

It’s a cool gig for Manning, who has successfully transitioned into the media spotlight after his Hall of Fame playing career. He was with the Broncos from 2012-2015, winning Super Bowl 50 to cap his NFL career, and still calls Denver home.

He hosts the “ManningCast” on ESPN2 with his brother Eli during Monday Night Football, and also owns Omaha Productions which has produced some incredible television, including the hit series “Quarterback” on Netflix.

And Manning is no stranger to hosting. He famously hosted the ESPY’s in 2017 when he roasted Kevin Durant, and hosted the Country Music Awards alongside Luke Bryan the last couple of years.

The opening ceremonies of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock on July 26. The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Paris time, or 12:30 p.m. here in Denver.