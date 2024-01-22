Peyton Manning’s gift for the ManningCast notably Broncos themed

Former Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning only played four years in the Mile High City.

That doesn’t mean they weren’t the favorite of his career.

Manning, who also played 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, still calls Denver home and is present for a lot of practices and almost every home game.

While he does have a statue in Indy, Manning feels much more like a Bronco than he does a Colt. And his gift for completing Season 3 of the “ManningCast” on ESPN2 is notably Broncos themed.

It was something social media users pointed out on Monday.

Doing the ManningCast with Eli is basically like going to the mat in a @WWE Monday Night Raw match, so we can't think of a better Season 3 wrap gift for Peyton. pic.twitter.com/vzMW5DH8LK — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) January 22, 2024

That’s a WWE Championship Belt that is fully decked out in Broncos logos. Manning did a Broncos and Bills Monday Night Football game earlier this year where Buffalo fumbled, and Manning said “our ball.” That one set the Internet on fire, and his brother Eli joked that it’d been eight years since Peyton suited up for the Broncos. I didn’t seem to matter to the Hall of Fame QB.

Manning won four AFC West titles in Denver, played in two Super Bowls and won a Lombardi Trophy and a regular season MVP. His resume in Indianapolis was also strong, but the Colts decided to move on and take Stanford QB Andrew Luck No. 1 overall.

Luck had several good seasons, but retired surprisingly early and disappeared from the spotlight. Manning has stayed firmly in it, and it looks like the franchise he remains most connected with is the Broncos.

And this unique gift only further echoes that.