Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Peyton Manning’s gift for the ManningCast notably Broncos themed

Jan 22, 2024, 4:29 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning only played four years in the Mile High City.

That doesn’t mean they weren’t the favorite of his career.

Manning, who also played 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, still calls Denver home and is present for a lot of practices and almost every home game.

While he does have a statue in Indy, Manning feels much more like a Bronco than he does a Colt. And his gift for completing Season 3 of the “ManningCast” on ESPN2 is notably Broncos themed.

It was something social media users pointed out on Monday.

That’s a WWE Championship Belt that is fully decked out in Broncos logos. Manning did a Broncos and Bills Monday Night Football game earlier this year where Buffalo fumbled, and Manning said “our ball.” That one set the Internet on fire, and his brother Eli joked that it’d been eight years since Peyton suited up for the Broncos. I didn’t seem to matter to the Hall of Fame QB.

Manning won four AFC West titles in Denver, played in two Super Bowls and won a Lombardi Trophy and a regular season MVP. His resume in Indianapolis was also strong, but the Colts decided to move on and take Stanford QB Andrew Luck No. 1 overall.

Luck had several good seasons, but retired surprisingly early and disappeared from the spotlight. Manning has stayed firmly in it, and it looks like the franchise he remains most connected with is the Broncos.

And this unique gift only further echoes that.

 

Broncos

Isiah Pacheco...

Cecil Lammey

Isiah Pacheco was a miss for the Broncos; one they can fix in 2024

Denver should've taken the Kansas City running back in the 2022 NFL Draft, a mistake they can correct with a similar player this year

11 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

James Merilatt

Bills-Chiefs shows that the Broncos aren’t that far from competing

Denver beat Buffalo and Kansas City during the regular season, a sign that they are close to be ready to hang with the AFC powerhouses

14 hours ago

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 14: Tim Patrick #81 of the Denver Broncos, Jerry Jeudy #10 and Courtlan...

Cecil Lammey

Do the Broncos need to upgrade their wide receiver room in ’24?

Are Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Marvin Mims and a cast of youngsters good enough playmakers on the outside for Denver?

14 hours ago

Larry Zimmer...

Andrew Mason

Larry Zimmer, longtime voice of Broncos and Buffs, passes away

Larry Zimmer, the longtime radio voice of the Colorado Buffaloes and Denver Broncos, died Jan. 20 at the age of 88.

1 day ago

KJ Hamler...

Andrew Mason

Ex-Broncos WR KJ Hamler gets another shot, joins Bills

KJ Hamler agreed to a reserve/future contract with Buffalo as the 2020 Broncos draftee tries to revive his career after multiple injuries.

2 days ago

Russell Wilson #3 and Jarrett Stidham #4 of the Denver Broncos...

Zach Lazarus

Who should be the Broncos starting quarterback in 2024?

As Denver embarks on another search for an answer behind center, opting for some consistency at the position would be a wise decision

2 days ago

Peyton Manning’s gift for the ManningCast notably Broncos themed