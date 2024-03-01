Bo Nix says Broncos are on track, thinks Sean Payton is special

Earlier this week Sean Payton laid out exactly what he’s looking for in a quarterback, and it just so happens that Bo Nix meets all the specifications.

The Heisman-nominated gunslinger of the Oregon Ducks was a five-year starter in college and was the Offensive Player of the Year in the Pac-12 this past fall. In his final year, Nix threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns to just three interceptions while tacking on another 234 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. In 2022, Nix actually rushed for 510 yards and 14 touchdowns, showing he’s capable of getting outside of the pocket and is willing to put his body on the line.

The stats hint at one of Payton’s specifications: accuracy. Among the group most likely to be selected by the Broncos with the No. 12 pick, Nix was the most accurate quarterback last year, hitting on 77% of his passes. A follow-up to 72% a year before. The high completion number coupled with the scoring and lack of turnovers is very enticing.

Nix also meets Payton’s starting point of 6-foot-2 for his future quarterback.

“Along with many other special coaches, he’s one of them in the game,” Nix said Friday from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “To be able to learn from him or anyone on that level would be fun. It would be a unique time and process.”

Speaking of processing, that’s Payton’s third checkmark and maybe the hardest one to figure out. But the head coach of the Broncos was boisterous that Denver is better at QB evaluation than most other teams and they shouldn’t mess up given they’re getting a lot of face-to-face time. The Broncos even met with Nix earlier in the week.

“Again not going to get into specifics, another team really powerful, really strong running in the right direction,” Nix said of the Broncos. “Obviously got good respect for him and what he has done and probably continues to do.”

In Payton’s first year, the Broncos went from winners of five games to eight. The former Super Bowl-winning head coach is tabbed to be in Denver for a long time and this is his first chance at getting to pick his quarterback after he inherited Russell Wilson and that contract in year one.

Nix could be the guy, he’s been mocked to Denver at times, but pundits don’t really have a consensus on what range he will get selected. The last time Denver went with a quarterback in the first round was Paxton Lynch in 2016.