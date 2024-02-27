Close
BRONCOS

Sean Payton hints at what the Broncos next QB will look like

Feb 27, 2024, 9:43 AM | Updated: 9:51 am

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Sean Payton knows what he wants at quarterback, and what the Denver Broncos currently have does not fit his preference.

The head coach of the Broncos spoke to the media ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday. He all but outright said that Denver is in the market for a new quarterback this offseason and will move on from Russell Wilson. In one of his answers, he revealed not only that Wilson does not fit his prototype, but what the team will be looking for in choosing their next signal-caller.

“Six-foot-two might be a starting point for the prototype of a QB,” Payton said. Though noting his past, it’s obvious this is the end all be all. Payton’s greatest success came with the New Orleans Saints when Drew Brees became a record-setting quarterback and he only stood at six-foot-flat.

“At some point, teams are going to make you win from the pocket,” Payton also said while stressing the importance of accuracy at the position.

“We shouldn’t miss on accuracy because we get to see it,” he said.

Brees was a career 67.7% passer with his best years in New Orleans coming close to 75%. Wilson’s career has been at 65% passing, with his two years in Denver being at 63%.

Young quarterbacks will get to throw at the combine on Saturday with some bigger names opting out. Others will throw at their pro days and Denver can always work off the tape both of college players and free agent options.

“How quickly can they process the information,” Payton said of his key when it comes to looking at young quarterbacks. “It’s difficult to evaluate how a college QB processes information.”

So it certainly seems like Payton is vying for Denver to draft a quarterback. And if that selection is to Sean’s specifications, it’ll be a bigger pocket-passer.

That puts a firm orange and blue target on North Carolina’s Drake Maye, Oregon’s Bo Nix, Tulane’s Michael Pratt and possibly Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy. We do know, Denver will be meeting with McCarthy on Tuesday night.

Keep in mind, Nix completed 77% of his passes last season, McCarthy was at 72%, Pratt 65% and Maye 63%.

