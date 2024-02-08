Close
BUFFS

Coach Prime has perfect answer about his future with the CU Buffs

Feb 8, 2024, 2:03 PM | Updated: 2:11 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, isn’t going anywhere.

Despite people wanting to stir up speculation all offseason he might bolt Boulder for a “better” job, Prime will be back next year along with his sons Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter.

All three players will leave for the NFL after the 2024 season, so speculation will once again run rampant about Coach Prime’s future.

Well, Deion made the rounds on radio row on Thursday, the star-studded media event ahead of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, and he doesn’t sound like a man who’s leaving Colorado anytime soon.

In an interview with sportscasting legend Dan Patrick, Coach Prime gave a perfect answer about his future with the Buffs. The best stuff starts about 33 seconds in.

When talking about coaches talking down on the CU program, Prime reiterated what he said last month. Other coaches in college football are getting recorded by recruits, telling them he’s leaving and other nonsense.

Deion set the record straight with Patrick.

“They tell kids ‘well he’s not going to be there, he’s going to leave.’ Well, if he leaves, that means he’s advancing, he’s going to another level. He’s going to another school. Which, I don’t need that to be who I am. I don’t go inherit legacies, I build them,” Coach Prime said.

Deion goes on to say he knows who these coaches are that are “bad-mouthing” the Buffs program. He says for that reason he doesn’t allow phones in his meeting rooms, because “kids will record everything.”

It’s a great answer from Coach Prime. Rather than jump for a better opportunity in say, the SEC, he wants to build a championship culture in Boulder.

With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams in 2024, that path will get easier for schools that aren’t traditional powerhouses.

While it’s unclear if Deion will remain as CU’s head coach once his sons go to the NFL, that shouldn’t matter today. He’s staying at Colorado, just like he always said he would.

