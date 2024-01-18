Deion Sanders says recruits are recording coaches “downing” Buffs

CU head football coach Deion Sanders went on Robert Griffin III’s latest podcast for more than hour.

Griffin is a former NFL QB and now an ESPN analyst who has also launched his own successful media ventures.

The whole conversation is worth your time, including Sanders on Colorado’s season as a whole, but one part in particular stuck out.

Sanders told Griffin that he doesn’t like a specific aspect of recruiting. He says other coaches around the country are putting the Buffs down, while he tells his staff they’ll get fired if they talk poorly about another school.

“I don’t allow our coaching staff to ever comment on another school. You don’t have to put down another school down to put us up. I don’t play that. Like our staff knows, the way you get fired, let me hear you talking about another institution with a kid,” Sanders said.

But Sanders claims that’s not a two-way street. Folks are putting down the Buffs in order to potentially to try to flip kids. And he says he has proof thanks to the recruits using their cell phones.

“Now, kids have recorded conversations with head coaches. Not just assistants, head coaches downing us and selling us out and just talking about us like a dog. And you know I would politely just call the head coach and (say) ‘look man, I don’t really know you, I wish the best for you, but be careful,'” Sanders said.

Coach Prime and CU burst onto the scene this season, doing monster television ratings and garnering attention Colorado hasn’t seen in more than two decades. But Sanders is letting it be known other coaches should stop talking smack about the Buffs.

“When these kids bring phones into your meeting rooms, you’re exposed to certain things. I’m not going to put you out there, but just keep my name out your mouth. I’ve had that conversation,” Sanders said.

Coach Prime has landed a top transfer class in the country, as well as a top recruit. He’ll return Shedeur Sanders at QB and two-way star Travis Hunter, plus a slew of other playmakers.

Sanders will look to improve on CU’s 4-8 record in 2023, all while other coaches around the country use their own tactics to try to stop him. He’s warning them they’re playing with fire.