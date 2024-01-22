Close
CU Women remain at No. 3 after weekend of tough foes

Jan 22, 2024, 10:33 AM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Women’s Basketball team broke a program record with 11,338 fans cheering on the Buffaloes on Friday night against No. 5 UCLA. Another 8,474 came through the doors on Sunday to watch a battle against No. 6 USC. Combine that with the big crowd two weekends ago against No. 8 Stanford and the past three home games in Boulder have drawn the three largest crowds in the last 29 years.

There’s no doubt women’s hoops across the country is hot right now and the Buffs are one of the best teams in the nation. In Monday’s poll, they held at No. 3 despite splitting against two top-tier Pac-12 foes.

Colorado suffered just its second loss of the season on Friday, dropping to the Bruins in a tight 76-68 game. The Buffaloes rebounded to improve to 16-2 with a 63-59 win against the Trojans on Sunday afternoon.

Jaylyn Sherrod scored 17 points in each contest, and Quay Miller led the team in scoring on Sunday with 19, chipping in 12 boards.

Colorado is tied atop the Pac-12 with a 6-1 record in conference play.

Only undefeated South Carolina and 15-1 UCLA are ranked higher in the Jan. 22 AP Top 25 Poll. As of the current rankings JR Payne’s Buffs have played four of the top 11 teams in the country already this season and are 2-2 in those matchups.

The schedule does let up in terms of opponents for the Buffs here—at least as much as it can in the Pac-12. Colorado hits the road this weekend and will face No. 25 Oregon State on Friday. As of the current poll, the Buffaloes won’t have to face a top-12 team until late next month.

