Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

CU Buffs hoops will be center of attention this week

Nov 20, 2023, 12:36 PM | Updated: 12:42 pm

Colorado Women's basketball...

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Thanksgiving week is one of the best times of year for college hoops as teams from around the country travel to neutral sites to take on some of the best—and this year the Colorado Buffaloes will be at the center of the basketball world.

In Monday’s AP poll both the Men’s and Women’s teams moved up big time. The women jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 and the men went from No. 25 to No. 18.

Last week JR Payne’s Buffs entered the top 10 for the first time since December of 1995 and now have their highest AP ranking since the end of the 1994-95 regular season. The black and gold

Both former No. 2 Iowa and former No. 4 Utah lost last week while CU won its lone game against SMU. Only South Carolina and UCLA are ranked higher than the Buffs, the Gamecocks have won 45 of their last 46 games with the one loss coming to the Hawkeyes in the Final Four after Iowa beat CU last year. Meanwhile, the Bruins will meet the Buffs twice this season with the first matchup coming on Jan. 19—and for good measure, Stanford whom CU will meet in Pac-12 play is No. 4.

The latest poll sets up CU for the best game in college basketball this week, as they’ll face No. 10 NC State at Paradise Jam on Saturday at 11 a.m. Aaronette Vonleh is pacing Payne’s crew with 19.5 points a game and is tied for the team lead in rebounds at 6.5 a game with Quay Miller. Jaylyn Sherrod is throwing 6.8 helpers a game and nabbing 2.8 steals as well for the 4-0 Buffs.

The men’s team is also at a neutral site taking on big schools, as they kick off the Sunshine Slam’s off-campus portion on Monday. The Buffs face Richmond and then whoever gets the same result as them from UNLV against Florida State on Tuesday.

Boyle’s team’s first true test will come on Dec. 10 in Brooklyn when they square off with the Miami Hurricanes. The 3-0 men’s team is seeing some of the best guard play in the nation from KJ Simpson at 19 points and 5.7 helpers a game, while the Buffs starting lineup seems to be pacing above some of the past team’s in the Boyle era, filled with future NBA players.

Only UConn, ranked No. 5 for men and No. 6 for women have two programs with a combined lower ranking than what you can see now at the CU Events Center.

Buffs

Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Buffs quit in embarrassment as Prime admits CU lacks an identity

The Colorado Buffaloes were underprepared, less-talented and out-coached in Friday's 56-14 blowout loss against Washington State

2 days ago

Shedeur Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders exits early after taking another beating

The very durable Shedeur Sanders finally took a hit that was too much to come back from, the Buffaloes quarterback left Friday's game

3 days ago

Black and Gold Weekly...

Jake Shapiro

Black and Gold Weekly: Michael Westbrook

Charles Johnson welcomes Michael Westbrook to the show to discuss the CU Buffs and how they will perform in their last two games of the season.

5 days ago

Coach Prime CU Buffs...

Will Petersen

Joel Klatt on A&M smoke: Prime needs CU just like Buffs need him

"What doesn't get talked about is that Colorado is also a really great fit and perfect spot for Deion," Joel Klatt said on 104.3 The Fan

5 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders addresses smoke linking him to Texas A&M job

Many folks around the country are connecting the dots and now that some of the nation's biggest college football jobs are coming open

6 days ago

CU women's basketball...

Will Petersen

CU women’s basketball is now a top-5 team in the country

In the new AP poll, CU women's basketball checked in at No. 5 in the entire country, only trailing South Carolina, Iowa, UCLA and Utah

7 days ago

CU Buffs hoops will be center of attention this week