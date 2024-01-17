Close
BUFFS

Wrestling legend’s son will play for Coach Prime’s Buffs this fall

Jan 17, 2024, 2:24 PM | Updated: 3:01 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Before Bill Goldberg became a wrestling legend, he was just a football player struggling to stay employed. A late-round draft pick out of Georgia, who bounced between pro leagues, Goldberg caught on for a few years with the Atlanta Falcons.

In the Peach State, Goldberg was a backup nose tackle for a defense headlined by Deion Sanders. An incredible wrestling career later for one and an all-time athletic career for the other later, and now the two are connecting again. Gage Goldberg, the son of Bill, will play football for Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes.

“Let’s be perfectly honest, Deion and I are great friends,” Bill Goldberg said to TMZ. “I love the man like he’s my brother. I’d do anything for him. I say that when I was his teammate, I say that now.”

Gage is an unranked recruit, who will walk on in Boulder at linebacker. The Boerne, Texas product is a 6-foot, 205-pound defender who will be the seventh addition to the Buffaloes 2024 class. A light group since Sanders has been mostly focused on the portal, but a class nonetheless with some standouts like Jordan Seaton.

Goldberg made 154 total tackles (7.5 for loss), with eight quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles, a sack, a blocked field goal and a safety during his senior season.

Apparently, Cage was moments from joining Alabama but Nick Saban’s retirement spurred his father to phone a friend.

Goldberg, the father, will be just one more of the many celebrities attending Buffs games this fall. Gage is used to performing in front of the stars, joining his father for his walk to the stage in the past and even in the ring.

Now Goldberg and Deion, who played football together 30 years ago will get to see their sons Gage, Shedeur and Shilo all play together for Prime.

