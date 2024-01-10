Fellow NFL players vote Broncos CB Pat Surtain II to All-Pro team

Not only is Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II the MVP of the team and a Pro Bowler, he’s also an NFLPA All-Pro.

That was revealed on Wednesday morning, as Surtain was selected by his fellow NFL players as one of the top-two cornerbacks in the league.

It’s the second season in a row Surtain has earned the honor, in only the second year the award has been in existence.

🔙 to 🔙 Congratulations to @PatSurtainll on being selected to the @NFLPA #PlayersAllPro team by his NFL peers for the second consecutive year! 📰 » https://t.co/26VWnqshVM pic.twitter.com/GMxk1N1FLx — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 10, 2024

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland earned the other spot.

Surtain had another very solid year for Denver, recording 12 passes defended, an interception and 69 total tackles. He also had notable performances against the likes of Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs and Amari Cooper, holding all of them to two catches or fewer in Weeks 1, 10 and 11 respectively.

The Broncos held end-of-the-season press conferences on Tuesday, and it’s clear they envision Surtain as part of the team for a long time.

“We’re all big fans of Pat,” Broncos GM George Paton said. “We’re going to have a big meeting in a couple of weeks, and kind of go through the entire roster for Pat included. But we want Pat here for a long time.”

With Denver desperate to find an answer at quarterback, some fans have already wondered if Surtain could be used as trade bait. Well, he’s got the resume to fetch a big package in return, but one would think the compensation would have to be overwhelming.

For now, Surtain will enter the final year of his rookie deal next season. The Broncos drafted him ninth overall out of Alabama back in 2021.