As a consolation prize, Broncos get three Pro Bowl starters

The Denver Broncos will be done playing football for the season after Sunday but a few players will get one more event.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II, safety Justin Simmons and return specialist Marvin Mims Jr. have been named starters for the AFC in the Pro Bowl Games, the NFL announced on Wednesday. For PS2 and Simmons, it’s a second trip to the Pro Bowl, while Mims gets honored for his strong rookie campaign.

The trio may be joined by Broncos Guard Quinn Meinerz and fullback Mike Burton, who were each selected as alternates for the event.

Surtain is going to his second-straight Pro Bowl, after a solid 2023 season. The star of the Broncos defense has made 63 tackles, has defended 11 passes and has snagged one interception this season. Per Next Gen Stats, going into week 15 PS2 was best in the league among corners in passer rating allowed in yards per target allowed, in yards per snap allowed and was second in completion percentage allowed.

The No. 9 pick in the 2021 draft joins Willie Brown — who was selected as an AFL All-Star in 1964-65 — as the only Broncos cornerback to earn two All-Star Game selections in their first three seasons. Surtain, Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr., Champ Bailey and Louis Wright are the only Broncos cornerbacks to be named Pro Bowlers in consecutive seasons.

Simmons went to the Pro Bowl back in 2020 and returns with a trip to Orlando in a few weeks. The standout safety has grabbed three interceptions, has defended eight passes, forced two fumbles, and added a sack and two tackles for a loss—among his 67 tackles in 2023. Simmons joins Broncos legends Steve Atwater and Goose Gonsoulin as the only safeties in franchise history to earn multiple All-Star selections.

While Mims had a solid season at receiver contributing to the Broncos improving offense, it was his special teams play that earned him a spot. Mims’ 17.4 yards per punt return leads all NFL players with at least one attempt per game, and he ranks first in the AFC in average kick return yardage at 26.3 yards among players with at least 10 attempts. He is just the third Broncos rookie since 1970 to earn a Pro Bowl honor, joining Von Miller in 2011 and now 104.3 the Fan host Phil Lindsay in 2018.

This year’s Pro Bowl will be a multi-day event with a flag football game as the headliner on Sunday, Feb. 4. There will be a skills show on TV that Thursday, Feb. 1.