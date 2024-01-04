Close
BRONCOS

Pat Surtain II, Mike McGlinchey take home two big Broncos awards

Jan 4, 2024, 11:59 AM | Updated: 12:36 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos announced two major awards on Thursday, and Pat Surtain II and Mike McGlinchey were the winners.

The cornerback Surtain was named the recipient of 2023 Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award. It’s the second year in a row he’s claimed the honor, named after the late, great “DT” who tragically passed away in late 2021. The former wide receiver was beloved by Broncos Country, his teammates and the media.

Safety Justin Simmons won the inaugural award and now Surtain the last two. It’s voted on by the Pro Football Writers of America Denver chapter. On the season, Surtain has defended 11 passes, recorded 63 tackles and hauled in an interception. He was named to another Pro Bowl on Wednesday night.

The offensive tackle McGlinchey is the winner of the 2023 Darrent Williams Good Guy Award, presented annually “to a player who exemplifies Williams’ enthusiasm, honesty and cooperation while working with the media.” Williams was tragically shot and killed on New Year’s Day in 2007.

McGlinchey is just the second offensive lineman and third offensive player to ever win the award. Dalton Risner was given it in 2022 and QB Teddy Bridgewater in 2021. It had been won by a defensive player the first 14 years it was handed out.

Past recipients include fan-favorites like Simmons, Chris Harris Jr., DeMarcus Ware, Champ Bailey, John Lynch and several other notable names.

