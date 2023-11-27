Adam Trautman wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Browns

Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his touchdown against the Browns on Sunday.

With the Broncos leading Cleveland 17-12 early in the fourth quarter, QB Russell Wilson found Trautman in the front corner of the end zone for a critical score. The play was originally ruled out of bounds, but head coach Sean Payton challenged the call on the field. Replays showed Trautman had just enough of his body in-bounds for the play to count as a touchdown.

Denver would go on to win 29-12, and now sits at 6-5 on the season and dreaming about the playoffs.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday: