Coach Prime can’t believe what Travis Hunter did, but not on the field

It looks like Travis Hunter got some quality time over at Coach Prime’s house the past few days, and Deion Sanders’ star player outshined Prime Time.

“I’m trying to be a good host, but tomorrow it’s on,” Prime wrote on Instagram about the fish Hunter caught in Lake Prime on Tuesday night. When Wednesday morning rolled around, Hunter blew Deion away while Sanders was readying for breakfast.

“You can’t beat me,” Hunter boasted, carrying a fish the size of the All-American’s torso. “I’m the fishing God.”

“Oh my God!” Sanders yelled, “Oh my God! Oh my goodness! Oh, Lord Jesus!”

Hunter’s 10-plus pound haul out of “Lake Prime” is hopefully the first of many catches for the Buffs in the coming days, with early signing day for football a week away. CU has already started their offseason overhaul, focused on the offensive line. The transfer portal is open already, but there are still plenty of big names left on the board and the coaching staff in Boulder is hitting that they got another bite.

Hunter is enjoying the start of his winter, earning many awards. Though CU went 4-8, no player in college football was on the field more than him. The defensive back and wide receiver was the first in decades to prove an athlete if good enough could play on both side of the ball consistently at such a high level.

Sanders will try to improve the Buffs even more in season two of his tenure, looking to take CU to a bowl game for just the second time in a full season since the mid-2000s.