CU to offer class called “Prime Time” named after Deion Sanders

Dec 12, 2023, 4:40 PM

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The University of Colorado announced on Tuesday its offering a new class, named after head football coach Deion Sanders.

Officially, it’s called “Prime Time: Public Performance and Leadership” and will meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

The goal of the course is to “focus on helping college athletes explore how to manage their time in college, prepare for career, manage their celebrity, identify when to best speak into their profit center, advocate for worthy causes, coordinate with sports agents and how to interact with journalists and the media.”

And no, Coach Prime will not be teaching the course. It will be “co-taught by a variety of media experts on the CU Boulder campus.” Maybe, if the students are lucky, Sanders will be a guest-lecturer one night.

Really, it’s smart of the school to lean into Coach Prime and prepare student-athletes properly. There’s a lot more “NIL” money floating around Boulder than before Sanders arrived, so this is a great educational opportunity.

Coach Prime’s presence alone generated $90M for the university this season, and that was in a report from September. It clearly went up since then, despite a tough finish to a 4-8 year. The Buffs went 1-8 over their last nine games.

Meanwhile, just since the season ended Sanders has remade his entire offensive line, bringing in better protection for his son, QB Shedeur Sanders. And once they arrive on campus, the new football players have a great class to sign up for.

CU to offer class called “Prime Time” named after Deion Sanders