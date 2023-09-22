Close
BUFFS

Report: Just since getting hired, Coach Prime has made CU $90M

Sep 22, 2023, 10:01 AM

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

It looks like the University of Colorado is going to have no problem paying Coach Prime that big contract.

Just three games into his tenure at CU, a new report estimates Deion Sanders has already made Colorado about $90 million. A story from The Daily Camera recently ran the numbers and talked to relevant parties involved to come up with the figure.

It’s a staggering amount, showing just what his star-power has not only done for the football team, but the entire institution.

The paper cites things like donations, team store sales, exposure and tickets as the biggest reasons why. CU recently sold out every home game for the first time in program history. Merchandise purchases are up by more than 2,500 percent. Alumni contributions, both for athletic and non-athletic causes, are at record highs.

College Gameday has been on campus for the first time since 1996, and it seems like FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” should just build a set at Folsom Field. They’ve been in town multiple times and will be back.

The national coverage is through the roof, and locally you can argue the Buffs are a bigger story than the Denver Broncos. No one ever thought they’d be knocked from the top perch, but years of losing combined with Coach Prime winning might have just done it.

On the field, the Buffs will be in Oregon on Saturday, looking to once again shock the world and move to 4-0 in an already magical season.

