Broncos first injury report against Lions drops, two names to watch

The Denver Broncos first injury report for their game against the Detroit Lions is out, and it has two key names to watch.

The team didn’t practice on Tuesday, but because their game is on Saturday night, the NFL makes them estimate participation.

And a starting safety and edge-rusher were both believed to be non-participants. Nik Bonitto and P.J. Locke were each injured against the Chargers.

Bonitto left in the first half with a knee injury, taking a cart to the locker room and not returning. Head coach Sean Payton has been coy on his status. And Locke collided with corner Ja’Quan McMillian in the second half as they were trying to break up a pass. Locke returned to the game, but clearly his neck is sore.

Elsewhere, offensive guard Quinn Meinerz should be good to go. He left the game with an irregular heartbeat and spent the night in a Los Angeles hospital as a precaution.

Jonathan Cooper had a nice interception, but got tackled awkwardly. That’s likely the reason he was estimated as “limited” with an ankle issue. Running back Samaje Perine was questionable entering the game, but played and it looks like the knee problem is behind him.

The 7-6 Broncos are right there for a playoff spot, but will face a high-powered Detroit offense on Saturday evening. It’d be big to have Bonitto and Locke on the field, particularly with safety Kareem Jackson still suspended for one more game.