Broncos list Samaje Perine as questionable for Chargers game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have been blessed with relatively good health this year — so far.

“This gets back to the dreaded jinx that we had that I kept reading about from you guys with injuries,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “Beau [Lowery] and his staff have all done a great job with the strength program. It’s paying dividends.”

But that doesn’t mean the Broncos can completely avoid injuries. They’re still playing without wide receiver Tim Patrick and tight end Greg Dulcich, for example.

And on Friday, running back Samaje Perine landed on the injury list after not practicing due to a knee injury.

Payton said he did not have any concern regarding the availability of Perine for Sunday.

“Nothing right now,” Payton said.

Perine was the only Bronco who did not practice Friday. Everyone else on the 53-player had a full practice workload for the session held inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse.

That included five players who saw limited work Wednesday: defensive end Zach Allen (elbow), right tackle Mike McGlinchey (back), wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (ribs), cornerback Pat Surtain (knee) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (back).

Tight end Chris Manhertz and nose tackle Mike Purcell also returned to practice Friday after receiving veteran rest days Thursday.

BEYOND THE BRONCOS

In Southern California, the Chargers ruled out three players:

OL Zak Bailey (back)

DB Deane Leonard (ankle/heel)

WR Joshua Palmer (knee)

Palmer practiced all three days this week on a limited basis before the Bolts ruled him out for Sunday.

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) and defensive lineman Otto Ogbonnia (knee) are both questionable. Ogbongbemiga did not practice all week due to a hamstring injury.