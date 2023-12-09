Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos list Samaje Perine as questionable for Chargers game

Dec 8, 2023, 5:03 PM | Updated: 5:03 pm

Samaje Perine...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have been blessed with relatively good health this year — so far.

“This gets back to the dreaded jinx that we had that I kept reading about from you guys with injuries,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “Beau [Lowery] and his staff have all done a great job with the strength program. It’s paying dividends.”

But that doesn’t mean the Broncos can completely avoid injuries. They’re still playing without wide receiver Tim Patrick and tight end Greg Dulcich, for example.

And on Friday, running back Samaje Perine landed on the injury list after not practicing due to a knee injury.

Payton said he did not have any concern regarding the availability of Perine for Sunday.

“Nothing right now,” Payton said.

Perine was the only Bronco who did not practice Friday. Everyone else on the 53-player had a full practice workload for the session held inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse.

That included five players who saw limited work Wednesday: defensive end Zach Allen (elbow), right tackle Mike McGlinchey (back), wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (ribs), cornerback Pat Surtain (knee) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (back).

Tight end Chris Manhertz and nose tackle Mike Purcell also returned to practice Friday after receiving veteran rest days Thursday.

BEYOND THE BRONCOS

In Southern California, the Chargers ruled out three players:

  • OL Zak Bailey (back)
  • DB Deane Leonard (ankle/heel)
  • WR Joshua Palmer (knee)

Palmer practiced all three days this week on a limited basis before the Bolts ruled him out for Sunday.

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) and defensive lineman Otto Ogbonnia (knee) are both questionable. Ogbongbemiga did not practice all week due to a hamstring injury.

Broncos

Broncos...

Cecil Lammey

What’s the best gameplan for the Broncos against the Chargers?

The Broncos have a winnable game on the road against the Chargers in Week 14, so what is their best path to victory? Watch Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason on Orange and Blue Today! Follow @CecilLammey

33 minutes ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

The enemy of the Broncos? One player says it’s themselves

The Broncos have faced some rough opponents this season, but in one player's eyes, the toughest one is themselves and self-inflicted wounds.

15 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Cecil Lammey

Should the Broncos try the air attack again in Week 14?

Sure, relying on Russell Wilson’s arm didn’t work last week for the Denver Broncos. However, is the passing game the best way to attack the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14? Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason break it down on Orange and Blue Today. Follow @CecilLammey

19 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Andrew Mason

Jerry Jeudy explains how he moved on from frustrating moment

"You gotta know there’s a lot more game to be left and to be played," Jerry Jeudy said in the locker room Thursday.

24 hours ago

Christian Elliss...

Will Petersen

Report: Broncos went hunting for linebacker help, but missed out

The Broncos reportedly tried to add released Eagles linebacker Christian Elliss, but their spot in the waiver wire order wasn't good enough

1 day ago

Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Country not buying Broncos hot streak when it comes to Pro Bowl votes

NFL fans simply aren't voting for Denver Broncos players for the second Pro Bowl Games coming this February

1 day ago

Broncos list Samaje Perine as questionable for Chargers game