Suspended Broncos safety Kareem Jackson: NFL, Roger Goodell asking the ‘impossible’ of defensive players

PARKER, Colo. — On Nov. 29, Kareem Jackson flew to New York City to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Jackson sought clarity on the reasoning behind his series of fines and two suspensions that will end up costing him six games — and, crucially to the bottom line, six game checks.

But Jackson didn’t expect anything substantive.

“I didn’t think much would come of it,” he said Monday night. “For me, it was just all about going and being able to voice how I feel.”

In a meeting that lasted just over an hour, he was able to do that. But Goodell also dealt Jackson an instruction that the 14-year safety believes could be an exercise in futility.

“I feel a lot better leaving being able to express myself, but I was told that I’m responsible for the offensive guys’ protection,” Jackson said.

“So, I’m not really sure how I protect myself, make plays and protect him (the offensive player) as well. But that’s what I was told, and I’m not really sure what I do moving forward as far as playing this game, so, hopefully I’ll figure it out.”

Indeed, Jackson will have to figure it out, given that it’s the reality of the game today.

KAREEM JACKSON BELIEVES THE NFL IS ASKING THE “IMPOSSIBLE”

“I was asked, ‘What would these guys say that I’m hitting?’” Kareem Jackson continued. “And I told them, ‘I know exactly what they’d say, because I talk to these guys. I have relationships with these guys. And they same the same thing: ‘You’re trying to make a play just like I’m trying to make a play.’

“I think (Vikings quarterback Josh) Dobbs said it in his press conference after the game. These are guys that, they’re not hurt; they’re getting right up.”

The Nov. 19 hit on Dobbs — just three plays into Jackson’s return from a two-game suspension — led to the current four-game punishment of which he’s completed three weeks.

In the wake of that suspension, Broncos teammates weren’t the only ones to speak up on Jackson’s behalf. Recently retired quarterback Tom Brady did, too — and he said that the safety of offensive players rests on themselves, not on the defense.

“I think the offensive players need to protect themselves,” Brady said on The Stephen A. Smith Show three weeks ago. “It’s not up to a defensive player to protect an offensive player. A defensive player needs to protect himself. You shouldn’t ask the offensive player to protect him.”

And in Jackson’s eyes, that extends beyond the offensive players — to the offensive play-callers, too.

“It should be their responsibility and their job to protect themselves. Even with the coaching,” Jackson said. “For their coach (Kevin O’Connell) to put Dobbs in that situation, and then get in his press conference and complain and say, ‘It should have been a flag,’ well, have some accountability. Don’t run that play with your quarterback. It’s simple as that. You run the toss with your running back, we’re not even having this conversation.

“The only thing he’s probably saying is he’s got to hold on to the ball. But because you put your quarterback in that situation — which, all the protection’s off for him as a quarterback, he’s a runner — but, for him to complain about it, I mean, I definitely agree with what Tom said. It’s football, and like I said, I can’t do all three. I can’t protect myself, make plays and protect the guy on the other side.”

And thus, Kareem Jackson plans to play the game as he has in the past.

“At the end of the day, I’ve gotta still play the game,” Jackson said. “Imma go out and play the game as I have since 2010. For me, I guess, lowering my target even more than I have.

“As far as trying to protect the guy on the other side, it’s impossible. I have no clue as to how I’m supposed to do that. It’s impossible.”

BUT THE SUSPENSION DOESN’T KEEP JACKSON FROM GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY

And late Monday afternoon, Jackson took part in an event that he cherishes: a shopping spree for 50 children in the Boys & Girls Club of Denver. He guided them around a Walmart in Parker, treating them to a chance to pick out myriad items on their lists.

“It’s hard to help everybody, but for me, it’s about doing as much as I can to help as many people as I can,” Jackson said. “Between me and Justin [Simmons] and the rest of the guys in that locker room, I’m sure we’ll be able to touch a large majority of the community.”

And Jackson had teammates around to help with the kids’ shopping trips. Safeties Delarrin-Turner Yell and P.J. Locke, along with cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian, joined Jackson for the event.

“Me being away from the team and my situation with football won’t change what I do in the community and how I’m able to affect others’ lives,” Jackson said. “I say it all the time: I may not be remembered for what I did on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter, but things like this, these kids, the families for Thanksgiving — they’ll remember that forever, and that’s what I want to be remembered for.”