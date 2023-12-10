Quinn Meinerz leaves Broncos game with irregular heartbeat

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz did not return for the second half Sunday after having an irregular heartbeat.

Meinerz played throughout the first half, but was taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital as a precaution, as first reported by KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis. Second-year veteran Luke Wattenberg replaced Meinerz in the lineup.

The Broncos’ offensive line has enjoyed good health throughout the year. The group has had the same starting quintet for every game so far this season, just a year after dealing with near constant shuffling up front.

Quinn Meinerz has enjoyed a strong year in particular. The third-year veteran has emerged as one of the league’s most powerful run blockers, while also improving in pass protection working in between Lloyd Cushenberry and offseason free-agent pickup Mike McGlinchey.

The heartbeat was reportedly under control after Quinn Meinerz departed the game.

He was the second Broncos player ruled out of the game. Edge rusher Nik Bonitto, the team’s sack leader, left the game via a cart late in the first quarter due to a knee injury.

The Broncos have enjoyed relatively good health throughout the year. It has played the year without wide receiver Tim Patrick and projected nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams, who landed on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players. It has also played 11 games without tight end Greg Dulcich. But aside from those injuries, absences — even for portions of games — have been few and far between.