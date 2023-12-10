Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Quinn Meinerz leaves Broncos game with irregular heartbeat

Dec 10, 2023, 4:35 PM

Quinn Meinerz...

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz did not return for the second half Sunday after having an irregular heartbeat.

Meinerz played throughout the first half, but was taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital as a precaution, as first reported by KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis. Second-year veteran Luke Wattenberg replaced Meinerz in the lineup.

The Broncos’ offensive line has enjoyed good health throughout the year. The group has had the same starting quintet for every game so far this season, just a year after dealing with near constant shuffling up front.

Quinn Meinerz has enjoyed a strong year in particular. The third-year veteran has emerged as one of the league’s most powerful run blockers, while also improving in pass protection working in between Lloyd Cushenberry and offseason free-agent pickup Mike McGlinchey.

The heartbeat was reportedly under control after Quinn Meinerz departed the game.

He was the second Broncos player ruled out of the game. Edge rusher Nik Bonitto, the team’s sack leader, left the game via a cart late in the first quarter due to a knee injury.

The Broncos have enjoyed relatively good health throughout the year. It has played the year without wide receiver Tim Patrick and projected nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams, who landed on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players. It has also played 11 games without tight end Greg Dulcich. But aside from those injuries, absences — even for portions of games — have been few and far between.

Broncos

Denver Broncos defense...

James Merilatt

The Broncos are going to make the playoffs thanks to their defense

After a dominant performance in L.A., the Broncos are going to end their playoff drought, and they're going to do it because of their defense

27 minutes ago

Russell Wilson...

Jake Shapiro

How Russell Wilson’s halftime speech to a coach helped turn the Broncos season around

Russell Wilson revealed on Sunday after the Broncos 24-7 win that way back in Week 4 he pulled a coach aside for a pep talk

33 minutes ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

After Broncos win, Sean Payton staying the course regarding playoffs

"You take a peek at what the AFC did today, then let's go, it's on to the next challenge," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said

1 hour ago

Nik Bonitto...

Andrew Mason

Nik Bonitto leaves Broncos game with knee injury

Nik Bonitto left Sunday's game against the Chargers with a knee injury suffered late in the first quarter.

4 hours ago

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 08: Ja'Quan McMillian #35 of the Denver Broncos tackles Joshua Palmer #5...

Cecil Lammey

How the Broncos can score their first win at SoFi

The Denver Broncos are on the road again in Week 14—this time, they travel to a place they’ve never won – SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to take on their AFC West rival the Chargers

18 hours ago

Broncos-Chargers...

Andrew Mason

Broncos-Chargers inactives: Samaje Perine is good to go

Samaje Perine will play, it was announced when the Broncos-Chargers inactives become public Sunday before their Week 14 game.

21 hours ago

Quinn Meinerz leaves Broncos game with irregular heartbeat