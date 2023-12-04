Close
BUFFS

Report: Buffs lose starting tight end in portal, had five touchdowns

Dec 4, 2023, 2:38 PM

Michael Harrison Buffs portal...

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

It’s transfer portal season in college football, and the CU Buffs just lost a name fans might know.

Tight end Michael Harrison is reportedly headed out of Boulder, leaving Coach Prime and Colorado behind. Harrison had some big moments in 2023, and caught 31 passes for 284 yards and five touchdowns overall.

Several outlets had the news on Monday afternoon, with CU beat reporter Adam Munsterteiger confirming it.

While the Buffs have lost some key recruits, and also had some offensive linemen leave town, this one hurts. Harrison provided QB Shedeur Sanders with a security blanket when stars like Xavier Weaver, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Travis Hunter weren’t open.

In arguably CU’s most thrilling win of the year, a 2OT classic in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, Harrison had seven catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Both of those came in overtime against the CSU Rams.

And while Coach Prime is talking about making the playoff in 2024, the Buffs will have to do it without Harrison. We’ll see if any other big names soon follow him out the door.

