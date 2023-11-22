Close
BUFFS

Deion Sanders says Hall of Famer is joining Buffs staff in 2024

Nov 22, 2023, 1:59 PM

Warren Sapp...

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Warren Sapp has been hanging out in Boulder a lot since Deion Sanders became the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, but soon Sapp will work in the People’s Republic.

Sanders shared on his radio show that the legendary defensive player, Sapp, will join Colorado’s staff for next season.

“I’m excited about Coach Sapp, he’s a dear friend—he’ll be invaluable the kids and recruits will love him,” Sanders said. “After practice, he was in the hot tub with the whole defensive line and they were going over stuff, there was probably 4,000 pounds in the hot tub.”

Sapp was a monster in his NFL career, playing 13 seasons for the Buccaneers and Raiders and registering 96.5 career sacks.

He won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay and was a First-Team All-Pro four times. He made seven Pro Bowls and was the NFL Defensive Player of the year in 1999. Sapp was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013 in his first year of eligibility.

Coach Prime has some incredible skill players, but has said himself he needs to get stronger on both the offensive and defensive lines. Sapp certainly has the resume to help coach up the big boys trying to stuff the run and pressure the quarterback.

It’s unknown where Sapp and Sanders first became friends, having never been teammates but actually enemies on the field. Sapp is a Miami grad and Sanders Florida State, however, the two are both from the state of Florida and likely have known each other for a very long time.

The NCAA only permits 10 assistant coaches, with other staffers under different rules. This came to impact Colorado in 2023 when they promoted Pat Shurmur to co-offensive coordinator from an analyst which meant Tim Brewster had to take a step back.

