BUFFS

It looks like Warren Sapp could be joining Coach Prime’s staff in ’24

Sep 20, 2023, 11:06 AM

Warren Sapp...

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

It looks like Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp could be joining Coach Prime’s staff at CU in 2024.

At least, that’s the plan.

Both Deion Sanders and Sapp have gone on “The Rich Eisen Show” in the past week and said as much.

Coach Prime was on last week and said he explained to Sapp he didn’t need to work crazy hours. Sapp joined the program on Tuesday and said that’s his plan. He’s previously been at a few practices in Boulder and was also with the team in Forth Worth for their game against TCU.

Sapp says he’s working on the paperwork to finish his degree, which sounds like it would happen at Colorado if everything goes smoothly. Sapp played college football at Miami, but left after three years at the university.

You can check out clips from both interviews with Eisen below.

Sapp was a monster in his NFL career, playing 13 seasons for the Buccaneers and Raiders and registering 96.5 career sacks.

He won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay and was a First-Team All-Pro four times. He made seven Pro Bowls and was the NFL Defensive Player of the year in 1999. Sapp was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013 in his first year of eligibility.

Coach Prime has some incredible skill players, but has said himself he needs to get stronger on botht the offensive and defensive lines. Sapp certainly has the resume to help coach up the big boys trying to stuff the run and pressure the quarterback.

For now, it looks like Sapp will be a fan the rest of the year, but if everything goes well and the powers that be sign off on it, he’ll join the Buffs staff in 2024.

***

It looks like Warren Sapp could be joining Coach Prime’s staff in ’24