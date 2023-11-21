Broncos players come to defense of suspended Kareem Jackson

After his second suspension of the season, Denver Broncos players are coming to the defense of Kareem Jackson.

Specifically, those he shares the secondary with.

After Jackson was hit with a four-game ban for his shot on Minnesota Vikings QB Josh Dobbs on Sunday Night Football, Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons and P.J. Locke all took to social media to express their disappointment.

They have Jackson’s back, for anyone who’s questioning his character. Jackson’s been kicked out of two games this season and now suspended twice. He was not flagged for the hit on Dobbs.

This league something else lmao ! How you supposed to play ball nowadays ? — Patrick Surtain (@PatSurtainll) November 20, 2023

I had a hit similar to this last season vs. the Baltimore Ravens. No flag and no fine. There is no consistency in these calls and there is clearly motive and an agenda with certain players. Bunch of dirty players in our league. Kareem is not one of them. pic.twitter.com/FN15u6O0AO — Justin Simmons (@jsimms1119) November 20, 2023

Hate how the world is labeling my brother KJack right now. Attacking his character is something that doesn’t sit right with me. Wouldn’t be the player and person I am today without these 4+ years with him. Man put his heart and soul in the game and relationships with his — James "PJ" Locke III (@PjLocke4) November 21, 2023

Jackson will appeal the punishment, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Following his first suspension of the year, it was reduced from four games to two. His first game back was against the Vikings, and the hit on Dobbs happened on the third play of the game.

There should be a ruling relatively quickly, even as soon as Tuesday afternoon. But it’s hard to imagine this suspension getting much lighter, if at all. That already happened once, and may not again.

If it’s upheld, Jackson can’t return until the Christmas Eve game against New England.

And speaking of the Patriots, Jackson posted a viral clip from Tom Brady discussing the state of the NFL. It’s clear Jackson thinks Brady has his back, and the “GOAT” may have said what he said given Jackson’s situation.

The surging Broncos a now 5-5 on the season, but will have to make their next push for the playoffs without Jackson.

The status of Locke to return this weekend against the Browns is up in the air, a player Denver definitely would like to have back.