BRONCOS

For second time this season, Kareem Jackson ejected after dirty hit

Oct 22, 2023, 4:55 PM

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was ejected for a second time this season after a dirty hit.

This time, the incident occurred against the Green Bay Packers. Jackson blew up tight end Luke Musgrave, and after a discussion by the officials, was given the boot.

Here’s the hit if you missed it.

Jackson was ejected in Week 2 against the Commanders for a similar hit in the end zone. He’s been fined nearly $100,000 this season, and surely another one is coming.

