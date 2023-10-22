For second time this season, Kareem Jackson ejected after dirty hit

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was ejected for a second time this season after a dirty hit.

This time, the incident occurred against the Green Bay Packers. Jackson blew up tight end Luke Musgrave, and after a discussion by the officials, was given the boot.

Here’s the hit if you missed it.

Kareem Jackson with the helmet-to-helmet gets him the ejection. #GBvsDEN pic.twitter.com/EklyeJI9VN — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) October 22, 2023

Broncos S Kareem Jackson just did it again. He has been ejected. pic.twitter.com/SZ7R84ggh9 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 22, 2023

Jackson was ejected in Week 2 against the Commanders for a similar hit in the end zone. He’s been fined nearly $100,000 this season, and surely another one is coming.

