For second time this season, Kareem Jackson ejected after dirty hit
Oct 22, 2023, 4:55 PM
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was ejected for a second time this season after a dirty hit.
This time, the incident occurred against the Green Bay Packers. Jackson blew up tight end Luke Musgrave, and after a discussion by the officials, was given the boot.
Here’s the hit if you missed it.
Kareem Jackson with the helmet-to-helmet gets him the ejection. #GBvsDEN pic.twitter.com/EklyeJI9VN
— Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) October 22, 2023
Broncos S Kareem Jackson just did it again. He has been ejected. pic.twitter.com/SZ7R84ggh9
— Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 22, 2023
Jackson was ejected in Week 2 against the Commanders for a similar hit in the end zone. He’s been fined nearly $100,000 this season, and surely another one is coming.
