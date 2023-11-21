Close
BUFFS

Shedeur Sanders is still hurt, may not return to the field this season

Nov 21, 2023, 11:55 AM | Updated: 12:01 pm

Shedeur Sanders...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Shedeur Sanders broke a Colorado Buffaloes record on what may be his final touchdown pass of the season.

On Friday against Washington State, Sanders found Travis Hunter for a 45-yard score. In doing so Sanders set the school’s all-time passing record, previously held by Sefo Liufau’s at 3,200. If Sanders is able to get back onto the field this season, he could also overtake Liufau for the most passing touchdowns in a Buffaloes season, Sanders is two shy of Liufau’s school record set at 28, also in 2014.

Unfortunately coming back this year is a big if. Colorado’s final game is in Salt Lake City on Saturday and the injuries which forced him out against the Cougars are still bugging him.

“Shedeur is not feeling well right now,” head coach Deion Sanders said of his son and quarterback. “It is a day-by-day situation with Shedeur. We’re hoping and praying he will be able to play.”

The younger Sanders left Friday’s game with arm numbness and returned to throw the touchdown to Hunter in what was a 56-14 loss, then left again with an ankle injury and did not return.

The Buffs played two backup quarterbacks in Pullman, and neither of them got much going. Ryan Staub remains the primary backup for Sanders with Gavin Klud, a walk-on, only throwing three passes. Staub threw 14 passes for 56 yards.

“Staub has been getting a lot of work the last few weeks, hopefully, he can digest the playbook, digest what we expect of him so he can perform if he’s called upon,” coach Sanders said.

Sanders had been banged up the past few weeks, getting at least two in-game pain injections. Buffaloes quarterbacks, mainly Sanders, have taken 4.9 sacks per game this season, a half sack more than the next worst team. They’ll be tasked with Utah this week, who has 31 sacks on the year, which is top 20 in the country,

“I wanna finish with an exclamation mark, not a comma,” Coach Prime said. “We had a tremendous meeting this morning.”

At 4-7, the Buffs would need a win against Utah and a waiver to become bowl-eligible, all of which is unlikely.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shedeur Sanders (@shedeursanders)

