Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders exits early after taking another beating

Nov 17, 2023, 10:19 PM | Updated: 10:51 pm

Shedeur Sanders...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The very durable Shedeur Sanders finally took a hit that was too much to come back from, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback left Friday’s game at Washington State in the first half with an injury.

Sanders actually left the game twice, returning once to throw a touchdown bomb to Travis Hunter, but then left again quickly after early in the third quarter and hasn’t returned as of halftime.

Colorado’s quarterbacks have been sacked more than any other FBS team.

The play where Sanders appeared to get hurt was a strip-sack touchdown where the Cougars defense taunted him with his signature celebration. Sanders fell to the ground hard on the play and held his arm after. Backup Ryan Staub entered and went back again before leaving himself. Colorado is now playing walk-on Galvin Kudd under center.

Deion Sanders first year got off to a hot start at 3-0 but with a 1-6 Pac-12 play, the team is now 4-6 and is likely to lose Friday night.

Before leaving the game, Sanders long touchdown to Hunter broke the school’s record for passing yards in a season. The record was held by Sefo Liufau’s at 3,200. If Sanders is able to get back onto the field this season, he’s also close to overtaking Liufau for the most passing touchdowns in a Buffaloes season, two shy of the record that Liufau set at 28, also in 2014.

Sanders has been under pressure all season and has taken two pain injections during games over the past few weeks.

Colorado has one game remaining, traveling to Utah following this Friday night game.

Sanders was officially ruled out of the game early into the second half.

