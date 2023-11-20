Courtland Sutton wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Vikings
Nov 20, 2023, 12:17 PM
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his game-winning touchdown against the Vikings on Sunday night.
With the Broncos trailing Minnesota 20-15 with 1:09 to go, QB Russell Wilson found Sutton in the back of the end zone on a beautiful catch and throw to give Denver a 21-20 lead. It was a 15-yard connection between the duo, and the eighth touchdown catch of the season for Sutton.
Denver would go on to win by that same score, and now sits at 5-5 on the season after a tough 1-5 start.
Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:
ALL RISE.
📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/AYby1pl8Nr
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 20, 2023