Courtland Sutton wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Vikings

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his game-winning touchdown against the Vikings on Sunday night.

With the Broncos trailing Minnesota 20-15 with 1:09 to go, QB Russell Wilson found Sutton in the back of the end zone on a beautiful catch and throw to give Denver a 21-20 lead. It was a 15-yard connection between the duo, and the eighth touchdown catch of the season for Sutton.

Denver would go on to win by that same score, and now sits at 5-5 on the season after a tough 1-5 start.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday: