Joel Klatt on A&M smoke: Prime needs CU just like Buffs need him

Former CU Buffs QB and current FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt joined “Schlereth and Evans” on Wednesday morning on 104.3 The Fan.

And one of the leading voices in college football was asked about the smoke and rumors surrounding CU head coach Deion Sanders and the vacancy at Texas A&M.

Coach Prime addressed it at his Tuesday press conference, saying he’s “here,” but that still doesn’t stop a whole lot of people from speculating Sanders could jet out of town.

For Klatt, it’s pretty simple. It just doesn’t make sense for Prime to ditch the Buffs, for a couple of reasons.

“I don’t think that’s he’s going to leave. One, his son is not going to go to the NFL, at least that’s what we’ve been told. And he can’t transfer a second time. So, you’re telling me Deion would just leave Shedeur (Sanders) in Boulder? No. I don’t think he’s going to leave Travis Hunter, who he views as a son. And I genuinely believe he’s very happy,” Klatt said.

That all adds up. If Shedeur is indeed going to play another year of college football, it has to be in the black and gold. Why in the world would Prime take another job where he can’t coach him, as well as Hunter and his other son, safety Shilo Sanders?

And then there’s this. Klatt gave a long and thoughtful answer about how much Sanders has meant to CU, but also why Boulder is the perfect spot for him.

“As much as Colorado needed Deion, and I think that’s abundantly clear with the interest that he’s given them and made them a relevant entity. There’s no team in America that has had more eyeballs on them from a television standpoint than the Colorado Buffaloes,” Klatt said.

“What doesn’t get talked about, I believe, is that Colorado is also a really great fit and perfect spot for Deion. Because he is the type of guy that needs to be the largest personality in the room. If he wants to change something, he wants to do it his way. Deion marches to the beat of his drummer,” Klatt continued.

Klatt went on to mention at many schools, you have to answer to the boosters and do things “their way.” That’s not the case at CU, where AD Rick George has given Sanders full control to run the program how he wants.

Klatt also talks about why Texas A&M wouldn’t be a good fit, given their boosters demands and history of firing and hiring coaches. It all adds up to why it doesn’t make sense for him to leave for the Aggies.

