Deion Sanders addresses smoke linking him to Texas A&M job

Many folks around the country are connecting the dots and now that some of the nation’s biggest college football jobs are coming open, Deion Sanders’ success with the Colorado Buffaloes is making him a hot name.

Sure, the Buffs have lost six of their last seven games, yet at 4-6 on the season, Coach Prime has quadrupled CU’s victories on the field all the while multiplying the school’s profile off the gridiron. Not only has every Buffs game at home and on the road sold out this season but some of the most-watched events in the country this year have been CU Football games.

Texas A&M ate $76 million to fire Jimbo Fischer over the weekend. The coach who had a lot of success at Flordia State didn’t live up to the hype in College Station. So could the Aggies go for the former Florida State star Sanders next? Stephen A. Smith on ESPN floated this idea on Monday, saying “Deion Sanders in the SEC, with that vault that they have available to them? With those hogs that he could recruit? He doesn’t have them at Colorado, and he ain’t going to get them. I don’t think they’ll do it, but Texas A&M, Primetime Deion Sanders in the SEC? That needs to happen.”

“Let’s start with all the bull junk,” Sanders said at his weekly press conference. “I want to win a game, do you think I think about that stuff? What strikes you about myself that I sit there saying ‘Yeah Stephen A.’ Come on, I’m good, we gotta win.”

Sanders mentioned CU’s short week coming up, playing a game on Friday in Pullman and needing two wins to finish the season in order to end it at .500.

“I tell them (parents) what I told them when I came here,” Sanders said about leaving. ” I tell them I’m here, I’m here. I tell them my mother’s here, my sister’s here, my dog is here, my daughter’s here, three of my sons are here, my other daughter comes to almost every home game, we’re here. I get mail here, I pay taxes here, I’m here. I’m too honest, I tell parents the truth.”

It seems unlikely Sanders would leave just one year into a five-year, $29.5 million deal given it would require Prime to pay the school $15 million. Though, that’s all solvable if A&M truly wants him. What the Aggies couldn’t fix between now and next fall is Prime’s son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders eligibility, and the eligibility of two-way standout Travis Hunter. The NCAA has not been kind in applying their sit out rules for student-athletes who transfer twice, and each Sanders and Hunter followed Prime from Jackson State—both are projected first-round picks and can leave for the NFL Draft following the 2024 season.

“I’m really happy that real football enthusiasts, football people know what we are doing here, “Sanders said. “A lot of people think we’re just losing, but you have to find a win in the midst of a loss. Football people understand what time it is without looking at their watches.”

According to Bookies.com, Sanders is on the outside looking in anyhow for the A&M gig. Mike Elko of Duke, Jeff Traylor from UTSA, Oregon’s Dan Lanning and Washington’s Kalen DeBoer have the best shot at leading the Aggies next.