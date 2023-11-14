Close
GEM OF THE WEEK

C.J. Stroud wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Bengals

Nov 14, 2023, 3:10 PM

C.J. Stroud...

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

BY 104.3 THE FAN


Denver Sports

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his touchdown run against the Bengals on Sunday.

With the Texans leading Cincinnati early in the fourth quarter, Stroud scrambled for an eight-yard TD to extend the lead to 26-17. Houston would go on to win the game on a walk-off field goal, as the Texans continue to be the surprise of the NFL. Many feel Stroud has entered the MVP conversation in his rookie year.

The performance once again earned him some love from 104.3 The Fan’s “Stokley and Josh” with the Denver Broncos not playing until Monday Night Football.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

Gem of the Week

C.J. Stroud...

