Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

GEM OF THE WEEK

C.J. Stroud wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Bucs

Nov 7, 2023, 11:41 AM | Updated: 11:42 am

C.J. Stroud...

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

BY 104.3 THE FAN


Denver Sports

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his touchdown pass against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

With the Texans trailing Tampa Bay 37-33 with just 10 seconds left in the game, Stroud found fellow rookie Tank Dell in the back of the end zone for a game-winning score. It was a remarkable afternoon for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, completing 30 of 42 passes for 470 yards and five touchdowns.

The performance earned him some love from 104.3 The Fan’s “Stokley and Josh” with the Denver Broncos on their bye week.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

Gem of the Week

Justin Simmons...

104.3 The Fan

Justin Simmons wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Chiefs

With the Broncos leading Kansas City 21-9 with 4:59 to go, Mahomes was desperate on fourth-and-22, but Justin Simmons had other ideas

8 days ago

P.J. Locke...

104.3 The Fan

P.J. Locke wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Packers

Jordan Love took a deep shot, but P.J. Locke sprinted in front of the WR and snagged his first career interception to help the Broncos win

15 days ago

Zach Allen...

104.3 The Fan

Zach Allen wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Chiefs

Trailing 16-8, Zach Allen burst through the Chiefs defensive line and wasn't touched on his way to sacking the best QB in football

22 days ago

Jaleel McLaughlin...

104.3 The Fan

Jaleel McLaughlin wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Jets

Russell Wilson found Jaleel McLaughlin on a screen pass that the running back juggled and batted to himself before taking it 22 yards for a TD

29 days ago

Jonathon Cooper...

104.3 The Fan

Jonathon Cooper wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Bears

Trailing 28-21 in the fourth quarter, Nik Bonitto forced a fumble and Jonathon Cooper picked it up and rumbled 35 yards to the end zone

1 month ago

Marvin Mims Jr....

104.3 The Fan

Marvin Mims Jr. wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Dolphins

Marvin Mims Jr. took a kickoff 99 yards to the house, one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise embarrassing day for the Broncos

1 month ago

C.J. Stroud wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Bucs