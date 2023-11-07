C.J. Stroud wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Bucs

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his touchdown pass against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

With the Texans trailing Tampa Bay 37-33 with just 10 seconds left in the game, Stroud found fellow rookie Tank Dell in the back of the end zone for a game-winning score. It was a remarkable afternoon for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, completing 30 of 42 passes for 470 yards and five touchdowns.

The performance earned him some love from 104.3 The Fan’s “Stokley and Josh” with the Denver Broncos on their bye week.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

STROUD TO DELL. TOUCHDOWN. Quite simply one of the greatest rookie QB performances of all time. @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/bGg0kSvfeb — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 5, 2023