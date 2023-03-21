Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BUFFS

CU Buffs women’s basketball is going to the Sweet 16 after defeating Duke

Mar 20, 2023, 9:40 PM | Updated: 10:45 pm
Jaylyn Sherrod...
(Photo by Peyton Williams/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
(Photo by Peyton Williams/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The CU women’s basketball team waited 20 years for this feeling.

Oh, how sweet it must be.

The No. 6 seeded Buffs are headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2003 after knocking off No. 3 Duke on Monday night at the famed Cameron Indoor Stadium. It took overtime, but Colorado grinded out a gritty 61-53 victory to keep dancing.

Coach JR Payne’s bunch was led by center Quay Miller who chipped in 17 points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds. Jaylyn Sherrod scored 14, including the bucket to tie the game at 50 and send things to an extra session. Aaronette Vonleh added 12 points.

For perspective, Duke has been to 17 Sweet 16s since 1998, while the Buffs haven’t been back to this round of the tournament since the legendary Ceal Barry roamed the sidelines. The men’s team up in Boulder hasn’t made it to the Sweet 16 since 1969, showing how rare of an accomplishment it is for either program.

Up next is a date with No. 2 Iowa on Friday in Seattle. The Hawkeyes have the best player in the country in Caitlin Clark, so the Buffs will have their work cut out for them. CU last made the Elite 8 in 2002.

But for tonight, they’ll be celebrating. It’s quite an accomplishment for Payne and the entire squad. It’s a great time to be a sports fan in Boulder and across Colorado, and this will only add to the excitement.

***

Buffs

Deion Sanders...
Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders makes move that signals he’s playing no favorites at CU

Take a look at the official Colorado Buffaloes football roster and you'll notice something very odd well it's not odd or even
23 hours ago
Folsom Field...
Jake Shapiro

Prime Time: CU Buffs spring game only one in the country on ESPN

Move over Alabama, Clemson and reigning champs Georgia, the Colorado Buffaloes are the story in college football entering 2023
8 days ago
Colorado, Colorado State...
Jake Shapiro

College basketball season likely ends for Colorado teams

Colorado's college hoops season has likely came to an end on Thursday but March Madness is far from over and it'll get a Denver feel next week
12 days ago
Colorado football...
Andrew Mason

Report: Big 12 has reached out to CU about a return

According to a report from The Athletic, the Big 12 has reached out to four Pac-12 schools -- including CU -- about joining its ranks.
18 days ago
Cody Williams...
Jake Shapiro

Star Colorado Buffaloes basketball signee earns another prestigious honor

Cody Williams continues his tear through the prep circuit en route to Boulder where he'll play for Tad Boyle's basketball team in the fall
20 days ago
Deion Sanders...
Jake Shapiro

The oddsmakers aren’t buying into the Coach Prime hype at CU

A gambling line is out on the Colorado Buffaloes game against Texas Christian, marking the Buffs as underdogs at the Horned Frogs
27 days ago
CU Buffs women’s basketball is going to the Sweet 16 after defeating Duke